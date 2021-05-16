The Tennessee softball team will host a NCAA Regional inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium after being tabbed as the No. 9 seed by the NCAA Division I softball committee on Sunday.
It is the 17th consecutive season the Lady Vols will take part in the NCAA tournament.
Eastern Kentucky, Liberty and James Madison comprise the rest of the regional, with the Lady Vols slated to face Eastern Kentucky at 2 p.m. Friday.
Liberty and James Madison will face off on the other side of the bracket, with the winners facing each other and the losers entering the elimination bracket.
The Lady Vols defeated Eastern Kentucky twice in the regular season, sweeping a doubleheader on Feb. 14.
Tennessee also beat Liberty, 6-0, on March 30.
However, the last time the Lady Vols faced James Madison was in a 6-2 loss at home on Feb. 16, 2019.
The top eight seeds host the Super Regionals, meaning the Lady Vols would have to travel if they win their regional.
