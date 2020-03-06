The Tennessee softball team used a seven-run third inning to cruise to a 10-1 victory over East Tennessee State in UT's opening game of the Tennessee Invitational on Friday but had the script flipped on it in a 7-2 loss to Stanford.
Freshman pitcher Callie Turner surrendered five runs over the final two innings against Stanford to drop to 7-6 this season. She allowed eight hits and issued six walks while striking out five over seven innings.
The Lady Vols will face Toledo in the final game of pool play at 12:30 p.m. today before beginning seed play at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.
