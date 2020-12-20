The Tennessee women’s basketball team didn’t know who it would be facing late last week ahead of Sunday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena.
That’s because the Lady Vols’ scheduled opponent, Jackson State, had to cancel due to COVID-19 contact tracing. That sent Tennessee’s staff scrambling to find another opponent.
They found one last minute in UNC Greensboro, highlighting the importance of flexibility during these uncertain times. Tennessee (5-1) spread the ball around en route to a 66-40 victory over the Spartans (1-7) to extend its winning streak to three entering the holiday break.
“I’m glad we got to play another basketball game before this Christmas break,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We needed to be able to go into this break having spread those minutes out a little bit and, in this game, we were able to do that. I thought everybody who was on the court contributed.”
Adapting to a late schedule change wasn’t the only challenge with which Tennessee was tasked Sunday. The Lady Vols played without two of their bigs — Keyen Green and Jaiden McCoy. Green is expected to miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury while McCoy is considered day-to-day with a head injury.
A 6-foot-4 center, Kasiyahna Kushkituah stepped up to fill the void with a season-high 13 points and four rebounds. The Lady Vols made it a priority to get all 11 active players time on the floor, with each playing at least 13 minutes and contributing at least two points.
“With Keyen Green out, post players have to step up even more,” Kushkituah said. “We take (this season) day-by-day. Coach Kellie does a good job of reminding us that anything can happen, anything can change, so just stay ready mentally and physically. We do a pretty good job of that.”
Rennia Davis set the tone against the Spartans early with a jumper seven seconds into the game followed by a 3-pointer to put Tennessee ahead 5-0 with 8:34 left in the first quarter. The Lady Vols stayed in control from there, closing out the game with 11 unanswered points.
UNC Greensboro shot 27.8% from the field, marking the second time Tennessee has held an opponent to under 30% shooting this season.
“It’s just us being physical in the paint — being able to deflect passes and just being a big presence,” Kushkituah said. “With defense, I am just proud of our team and where we are at, and we definitely are going to continue to improve in that area.”
The win is Tennessee’s third straight after upsetting No. 15 Indiana, 66-58, on the road Thursday. The Lady Vols were also scheduled to play at No. 23 Texas last Sunday before the game was postponed due to contact tracing within Texas’ program.
It wasn’t a loss, but Harper said it certainly felt like one on the plane back.
“Coming home from Texas was a blow — I mean that was tough,” Harper said. “We were so disappointed that we didn’t get to play that game. … I’m really proud of our team for coming back and practicing not knowing what was going to happen the next day.”
Tennessee made sure it didn’t miss another opportunity to compete Sunday after Jackson State notified the team Friday it would not be able to travel to Knoxville.
Fortunately for Tennessee, UNC Greensboro also had a hole in its schedule after its slated opponent for Monday backed out.
“When we find out that our game is canceled, we utilize our connections, we pay attention to the teams that have had to cancel due to COVID and, in turn, what their schedule is,” Harper said. “Even before we have a cancelation, we have an idea of whose out there.”
Tennessee will return to action on Dec. 28 against Lipscomb. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.
After that, the Lady Vols will kick off SEC play at Texas A&M on Dec. 31.
“We talked to them, obviously, about making good decisions, continuing the protocols that we have here,” Harper said of the team’s approach to entering the break. “They’re pretty committed to playing basketball. They want to be on the court. I think they’ll take as many precautions as they can.”
