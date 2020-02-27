KNOXVILLE — On paper, it wasn’t supposed to be much of a game.
The Tennessee women’s basketball team had already beaten Ole Miss by 56 points earlier this season, and the Rebels entered Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday as heavy underdogs with an 0-14 SEC record.
This time, Ole Miss didn’t make things so easy for the Lady Vols. The Rebels rallied from 20 points down to make it a one-possession game in the second half of Tennessee’s Senior Night.
“I knew this was not going to be a repeat of our first outing,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “Obviously, Ole Miss had the game plan to shoot the ball outside, and they made enough shots to stay in the game.”
Ole Miss hit 12 3-pointers, but Tennessee hung on for a 77-66 victory.
Still, it was a little close for comfort given the Lady Vols’ recent past. Last season on their Senior Night, they fell to Vanderbilt in inexplicable fashion, marking the first time the Commodores had ever beaten Tennessee in Knoxville.
Making matters worse, Vandy entered that matchup with a 1-13 SEC record. That 76-69 loss to the Commodores in 2019 nearly cost the Lady Vols’ their status as the only program to make it into every NCAA Tournament since it began in 1982.
This time, they certainly couldn’t have afforded a similar setback.
The Lady Vols (19-9, 9-6 SEC) defeated Ole Miss 84-28 on Jan. 9 in Oxford — setting the stage for another blowout. They looked poised to make it happen in the second quarter when they pulled ahead for a 33-13 lead — their largest of the game.
It was at that point Tennessee appeared to relax.
Ole Miss (7-21, 0-15) concluded the second quarter with a seven-point run that cut the deficit to 37-28 entering halftime.
“They outscored us in that second quarter, and they went into halftime feeling really good,” Harper said. “Teams can make runs, and what you’ve got to do is step up and guard. … We just kind of got on our heels there during that stretch.”
The Rebels made things interesting when Taylor Smith opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to make it a six-point game. It was the first of five 3s they hit that frame.
Ole Miss finished 12-for-32 from behind the arc. It averages 5.3 per game.
“The sideline crew asked me earlier, ‘Coach, how are you going to plan on scoring in the paint?’” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said, referring to Tennessee’s size advantage. “I said, ‘Have you seen Tennessee’s roster? We aren’t going in the paint unless it’s in transition.’ I thought we did that.”
With 5:14 left in the third quarter, Deja Cage hit a 3 for the Rebels that cut Tennessee’s lead to 45-42.
It was as close as Ole Miss would get to closing the gap, but it was certainly uncomfortable territory for Tennessee, which entered Thursday’s game having won 31 of its last 32 games against Ole Miss.
Fortunately for the Lady Vols, they didn’t crumble this time. They concluded the third quarter with 9-1 run that put them ahead 65-50 entering the fourth.
Lou Brown and Rennia Davis gave Tennessee a much-needed boost in the final five seconds of the frame when Brown took a charge and Davis capitalized on the Ole Miss turnover with a buzzer-beating 3.
“I personally knew Ole Miss would come with a different game plan than they did in the first game,” Davis said. “Tonight, I just thought there were moments where we were kind of lax out there. Then there were moments where we were able to come together and go on our run and keep that lead.”
The Rebels added four more 3s in the fourth quarter, but Tennessee stayed in control from there.
Davis led the Lady Vols with 19 points and 11 rebounds while freshman Tamari Key contributed a career-high 17 points. Fellow freshman Jordan Horston recorded seven assists.
Tennessee will conclude its regular season at Auburn (9-16, 3-11) on Sunday. Like Ole Miss, Harper said she expects Auburn to be a much better team than it was earlier.
“It’s amazing how fast the season goes,” Harper said. “It’s hard to believe this is our last home game. Hopefully we can improve from this and be a better basketball team in our next outing.”
