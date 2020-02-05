KNOXVILLE — It’s the same problem, different week for the Tennessee women’s basketball team.
Turnovers have plagued the Lady Vols since the beginning of the season. Now, as they get into the thick of their SEC schedule, the issue is as evident as it has ever been.
“We’ve made turnovers throughout the season — I think it’s more glaring because of who we’re playing,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “There’s not one specific area where all the turnovers are occurring. It’s not just execution, it’s not just decision-making. I think there’s got to be some growth there in several areas.”
No. 1 South Carolina made Tennessee pay for its inability to take care of the ball on Sunday. The Gamecocks capitalized off of the Lady Vols’ 21 turnovers with 28 points en route to a 69-48 victory.
Next up for No. 23 Tennessee (17-5, 7-2 SEC) is No. 8 Mississippi State (20-3, 8-1 SEC) — a team similar to South Carolina in its physical style of play defensively. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 6) at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Like last season, turnovers are becoming a theme. There’s no game that encapsulates their struggles with ball security in 2018-19 better than in their 83-68 loss to Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs scored 30 points off Tennessee’s 26 turnovers — a season-high.
This season, Mississippi State is forcing a whopping 22 turnovers a game. That spells trouble for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee is averaging 17.2 turnovers. Those lapses have cost the Lady Vols opportunities to compete against big opponents such as then-No. 13 Kentucky, then-No. 3 UConn and — most recently — top-ranked South Carolina.
In those three losses, Tennessee committed an average of 23 turnovers, off of which those opponents scored 23.7 points.
“There’s no doubt that we could make a huge jump with the mental aspect of the game,” Harper said. “Physically, we need to be stronger. We need to be tougher. I don’t know how quick that’s going to come.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to push a button and become a more physical team.”
The Lady Vols are young, with two freshmen and a sophomore in their starting lineup. One of those freshmen is point guard Jordan Horston, who leads the team in turnovers with 97 over 22 games. She also leads the team in assists with 111.
Harper said she can’t pinpoint a pattern in Horston’s turnovers, as she makes them when she’s playing fast as well as when she’s playing slow.
“She’s a playmaker,” Harper said. “I don’t know if it’s specifically one thing, but obviously we’re trying to do what we can to help her with her maturity.”
However, there’s one constant on which Tennessee can practically always rely. That’s Rennia Davis. For that reason, the 6-foot-2 forward has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List.
It marks Davis’ first appearance as a late-season candidate for the award, which is given to the most outstanding player in women’s college basketball.
Davis is averaging a career-best 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, ranking her second and sixth among SEC players.
“Rennia has been extremely consistent, both scoring for us and on the boards,” Harper said. “I think she understands how important she is. She has also grown as a player. She has learned how to play off the ball maybe a little bit better where we can get her open for some shots, and it’s hard right now to get her open against some of these opponents.
“They’re trying hard to keep her from touching the ball.”
