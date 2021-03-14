Tennessee’s softball team struggled at the plate against LSU on Sunday. The No.12 Tigers, meanwhile, didn’t have any issues stringing together hits, rolling to a 11-3 victory over No. 22 Tennessee at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium to win the series.
The Tigers produced 10 hits, including three home runs. Georgia Clark blasted a two-run home run to help LSU take a 3-0 in the first. The Lady Tigers plated three more runs in the third and drove in five in the fourth to take control of the game.
The Lady Vols (18-3, 1-2 SEC) only mustered five hits. They will try to bounce back when they host Bellarmine on Tuesday.
