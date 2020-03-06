GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Tennessee women’s basketball team learned the importance of three things in their first matchup against Kentucky back in January.
The Lady Vols got lessons on ball security, guarding the arc and not giving Rhyne Howard an ounce of space.
Unfortunately for No. 6 seed Tennessee, the team didn’t appear to come up with solutions for those problems in its SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against the No. 3 seeded Wildcats. The Lady Vols turned the ball over 19 times while allowing 11 3’s and Howard 24 points en route to a 86-65 loss at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Kentucky (22-7) will play No. 2 seed Mississippi State (26-5) in the semifinals. The Bulldogs downed No. 7 seed LSU, 79-49, for a shot at defending their SEC Tournament title. The championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s really frustrating,” Tennessee junior Rennia Davis said. “I feel like every time we turned the ball over, Kentucky converted, so I’m really disappointed we took steps back. … Tonight, our turnovers were very mental.”
Kentucky scored 19 points off Tennessee turnovers — similar to their first matchup back in January. In that game, the Lady Vols (21-10) committed 21 turnovers, and Kentucky capitalized off of them with 28 points for an 80-76 victory.
The Wildcats were also 13-for-27 from behind the arc while Howard scored a career-high 37 points that night.
"I thought we were able to turn them over in the first game and get some points off turnovers — we did that well again tonight,” Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell said. "That game was so long ago, we really tried to focus in on what Kentucky could do well."
On Friday, Tennessee never led against Kentucky. The Wildcats jumped out to a 17-13 lead entering the second quarter. Redshirt senior Lou Brown accounted for eight of those Tennessee points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as well as five rebounds.
However, Brown couldn’t compensate for the Lady Vols’ turnovers. They committed seven in the first quarter, putting them on pace to tie their season-high 28 against Notre Dame.
Freshman Jordan Horston, who led Tennessee with 24 points, said the team’s turnover struggles have to do with focus.
“Everybody has got to be on the same page — just value the basketball, value each possession and just play with confidence,” Horston said. “I feel like we were a little our heels and, when we’re playing on our heels, it’s not our game.”
Kentucky went on an eight-point run with under seven minutes left in the second to pull ahead 25-15. Tennessee and Kentucky exchanged baskets until Howard gave the Wildcats some cushion with 1:40 left that frame.
Kentucky led 36-26 when Howard hit a 3-pointer to kick off an 8-2 run for the Wildcats. She capped it with another 3-pointer to put Kentucky ahead 44-28 at halftime.
“The second quarter got away from us,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We had a few too many plays that we needed to execute better both offensively and defensively — allowed them to go on a run and get reallycomfortable.
“When that team is comfortable, they make shots.”
Sixteen points wasn’t an insurmountable hole. The Lady Vols proved as much the day before when they erased a 13-point deficit against Missouri en route to a 64-51 win in the second round.
But the Lady Vols couldn’t find an answer for Howard, who continued to score, unfazed by their size. Tennessee boasts its tallest team in program history, with players standing, on average, 6-foot-2.
“I also have a pretty long body, so I think it kind of evens out,” Howard said. “I just put the trust in my teammates and my coaches to call the right plays or set me up for screens and open shots, just let the game come to me.”
Tennessee was also sharp from behind the arc. The Lady Vols were 7-for-20 in 3-pointers, and they shot 41% from the field. They just couldn't take Kentucky out of rhythm to make it count.
Joining Horston in double figures for Tennessee was Davis (14 points) and Brown (10 points).
Now, all the Lady Vols can do is wait until March 16 to see if they’ve done enough to sustain their legacy as the only women’s basketball program to play in every NCAA Tournament since it began in 1982.
“I don't think our season is over,” Harper said. “Hopefully these players aren't thinking about next year right now. I hope they're still thinking about the NCAA tournament.”
