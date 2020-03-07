The Tennessee softball team cruised to a 10-2 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday to wrap up a two-game sweep on the second day of the Tennessee Invitational.
Tennessee walked off against Toledo in the first game, claiming a 10-9 win on a sacrifice fly by Amanda Ayala in the bottom of the ninth inning.
It was an exclamation point on an already productive game for Ayala. She was 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Tennessee scored one run in the seventh to force extra innings and three runs in the eighth to force the ninth.
The Lady Vols will face Stanford, which beat Tennessee, 7-2, at noon Friday, in the championship game.
