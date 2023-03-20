KNOXVILLE — Kellie Harper smiled as she spoke during Monday’s postgame press conference.
She had good reason to smile. It’s always a cause for celebration, but Tennessee’s most recent berth in the Sweet 16 is particularly sweet.
“Yeah, I’m really happy for our players in particular that they’ve went out and rewarded themselves in the best way with continuing to play,” Harper said.
The Lady Vols punched their latest ticket to the third round with an emphatic 94-47 win over Toledo in the Round of 32 on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. They’re now headed to the Sweet 16 for the second time in as many seasons, an honorable feat in itself.
Considering what all Tennessee (25-11) made it through in order to get to this spot, though, makes it even more so. It battled through adversity during the regular season, mainly in the form of early losses that made onlookers question the legitimacy of the Lady Vols’ postseason hopes.
Tennessee dropped six of its first 14 games, with all of those losses coming against teams ranked in the Top 25.
“I’m happy for them because they stuck with it,” Harper said. “They really pushed and stayed confident with (what) we could still do, even in November. I’m proud of them for that. There is no doubt that early part of our schedule and the results that we had in some of those losses, that could’ve broken a lot of teams. It really could have. It did not break us. It made us stronger.”
On Monday, Tennessee looked nothing like a team that started the season with substantial struggles.
The Lady Vols routed the Rockets (29-5), taking a 50-22 lead by halftime. They shut down Toledo’s quick and aggressive offense from the get-go, limiting the Rockets to just 4-for-16 shooting from beyond the arc and 18-for-62 overall.
Tennessee finished 35-for-75 overall and 11-for-21 from beyond the arc, mixing its dominating defense with a smooth offense to keep Toledo at bay all night.
“It was a really tough matchup for us,” Toledo senior Quinesha Lockett said, “but we really just tried our best to pack it in the paint, and once we did that they were hitting threes, so really nothing we could do about that. They were a really good team out there. They played good tonight and I hope they keep playing like that.”
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Lady Vols are just the fourth team to win its first two NCAA Tournament games by 45 points each. No doubt, such dominance is at least partly due to the rigors Tennessee put itself through during its tough non-conference schedule and how that molded the Lady Vols into the group they are today.
“I think the biggest reason we scheduled that, we wanted to challenge our team,” Harper said, “and we wanted to push our team to be the best possible team we could be. Obviously I wanted some wins, wanted a few more wins than we got early on, and still to this point, I mean, maybe overdid it. But our players have not complained. Our players really embraced it.
“I do think it made us tougher. And we’ve seen a lot. We’ve seen a lot of really, really good basketball teams. I think that’s why right now we’re confident taking the court. I think not only did our non-conference schedule prepare us, but our SEC schedule obviously prepared us. It’s also a gauntlet.”
Tennessee heads into its third matchup of this NCAA Tournament a different team because of those early-season struggles. That makes the Lady Vols’ path to this spot that much more notable, and it helps them to savor the moment that much more.
“It really all paid off for us,” senior Jordan Walker said. “Obviously we had goals since the season started, and when you go through adversity you have to remember those goals. I’m just proud of this team for keeping those at the forefront and continuing to push every day in practice, each game just to get better, pulling for one another.
“That’s why we’re where we are right now.”
