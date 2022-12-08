Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of the season after physicians found blood clots in her lungs, the program announced Thursday.
She is expected to make a full recovery while receiving care under guidance from the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Tennessee Athletics team physicians.
Key didn’t play in Tennessee’s win over Chattanooga on Tuesday, with coach Kellie Harper citing “medical reasons” for her absence.
“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength,” Harper said in a statement. “This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught.
“Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”
The 6-foot-6 Key has been Tennessee’s go-to post player for years, with her consistent height advantages over opponents giving the Lady Vols an edge inside. She’s averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season with 18 blocked shots.
Last season, she averaged 10.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest, both career highs, while setting a program record in blocks with 119. She was named to both the Coaches and USA TODAY Sports All-SEC second teams, as well as the SEC All-Defensive and Community Service teams.
Key expressed her gratitude to the fanbase her teammates in an Instagram post addressed to “LADY VOL NATION.”
“Thank you for the support you have shown me all season long and throughout my career — support I know will continue during my recovery,” Key wrote in the post. “While I am disappointed to see my season come to an end, I am grateful to have had this issue properly identified and diagnosed. I look forward to emerging from this setback stronger than ever!
“To my teammates — your love and support means the world to me. I’ll miss being on the court with you, but I can’t wait to cheer ya’ll on as we continue to chase our goals. All for one. One for all. Go Lady Vols!”
Tennessee said in a release that those wanting to send well-wishes and encouragement to Key can do so at the following address: Lady Vol Basketball Office / 207 Thompson-Boling Arena / 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way / Knoxville, TN 37996.
The Lady Vols are 5-5 on the season with five games remaining before SEC play begins. They host Wright State at 2 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
