The Tennessee women’s basketball team again has the pleasure of staying home to start the NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Vols will host during the first two rounds of the tournament. They earned a No. 4-seed and will play No. 13-seed Saint Louis on Saturday in first-round action at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Should Tennessee defeat Saint Louis, it would face either No. 5 Iowa State or No. 12 Toledo in Monday’s second round. No. 1 Virginia Tech is the highest-seeded team in Tennessee’s Seattle Regional, followed by No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Ohio State.
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the Lady Vols made noise during the SEC Tournament by upsetting No. 2-seed LSU in the semifinals after beating Kentucky in the quarterfinals. They then fell to No. 1 South Carolina in the title game.
“I think we have had some really good basketball and we’ve shown a lot of grit,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said after the South Carolina loss. “I think we have come a long way. I’m excited for the journey to continue, to see what this team can do. I think they really believe in each other and they believe in this basketball team.”
“’Tenacious.’ That’s our word,” senior guard Jordan Horston added. “You know, we never quit. We gonna have a long fight. I believe in this team, no matter what. We keep that effort, we keep that toughness, and work on the little things we need to fix, we’re gonna have a long ride, so I’m not worried.”
