KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper had a firm message for her team after the third quarter against Howard on Sunday.
The Lady Vols had let off the gas following halftime, which they entered with a 30-point lead. They began coasting from there, allowing Howard to more than double its first-half points over a 10-minute span.
“Between the third and fourth quarters, I had a rant in the timeout,” Harper said. “Part of it was that you have to get ready for SEC play. Hopefully, just talking about that has helped them a little bit understand what that needs to look like."
Tennessee got the message and outscored Howard, 28-9, in the fourth quarter for an 88-38 win. It was a positive note on which to end its nonconference slate, but Harper knows lapses such as those will likely prove costly from this point on.
The No. 22 Lady Vols (10-2) will open SEC play at 5 p.m. Thursday against Missouri (3-10) at Thompson-Boling Arena.
"One thing that we have been doing is that we have been talking about SEC play for a while now,” Harper said. “We have been building up to what is about to happen. We have been building up to the tough night-in and night-out games we are going to have to play.”
Last season, the Tigers beat the Lady Vols for the first time in Knoxville before Tennessee evened the score with a win at Missouri.
Missouri is a far cry from the one Tennessee faced last season. Without their star player Sophie Cunningham, the Tigers have gotten off to a rough start while dropping their last four games. It’s worth noting seven of their 10 losses were by single-digit margins. However, only one of those losses was to a ranked opponent (Missouri State).
The Lady Vols are young, with six of 12 players seeing action in a Tennessee uniform for the first time this season. Harper has been trying to prepare them for what to expect, but she said there is still work to do.
“Our boxing out was nonexistent today,” Harper said after the Howard game. “I thought we turned and watched a lot. I did not like our transition defense today. We had a few too many silly turnovers, and I thought our defensive communication wasn't where it needed to be.
“I can nitpick all day, but yes, there are plenty of areas where we need to get better."
Some things are coming together for Tennessee, though. A major bright spot has been sophomore Rae Burrell. Coming off the bench, Burrell has led the Lady Vols in scoring the last two games.
In her 28 minutes against Howard, Burrell scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her second career double-double. She has put up double figures in six games while leading the team in scoring five times.
Burrell played a much smaller role for the Lady Vols last season, during which she averaged 12 minutes.
"Rae is coming off a really good game at Portland State where she was extremely aggressive and played downhill,” Harper said after the Howard game. “I thought she still played hard today but had a bit more control about her. Everyone is still going to have opportunities to get better — she does as well.”
Freshman Jessie Rennie also seems to be finding her groove. Hailing from Australia, Rennie was expected to be a long-range threat for the Lady Vols. She wasn’t much of one in their opening 11 games, during which she was 7-for-22 in 3-pointers.
Against Howard, Rennie was 5-for-7 from behind the arc for a career-high 16 points.
“My teammates and my coaches are confident in me to shoot the ball,” Rennie said. “When you're making shots, there's a level of confidence boost, especially going into SEC play. (I am) being more confident to shoot the ball, and it was a good day to do it."
Junior Rennia Davis is by far the Lady Vols' most consistent and experienced player. She is averaging double figures in points (16.5) for the third straight year.
Davis said she is comfortable with Harper at the helm of the program.
"We have at least tried to buy into what Kellie is saying," Davis said. "Again, it's a whole new system for a lot of us. We're still trying to get that together. I mean, I'm confident in what Kellie's doing with this program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.