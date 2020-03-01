Freshman Jordan Horston made a runner in the lane with less than one second to go Sunday afternoon to deliver a 56-55 win for Tennessee on the road against Auburn.
The Lady Vols (20-9, 10-6 SEC) needed Horston’s heroics despite beginning the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead.
Auburn (10-17, 4-12) tied it twice in the final four minutes, including when Daisa Alexander made three free throws with 3.8 seconds to go.
Tennessee called timeout and advanced the ball to the front court.
The inbounds pass went to Horston, who dribbled up the middle and pulled up from the foul line to make a shot that gave the Lady Vols a 56-54 lead with 0.6 second left.
Tennessee’s Rennia Davis fouled Alexander after that. Alexander made the first free throw but missed the second.
Davis led the Lady Vols with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The double-double is her 11th of the season and 29th of her career, which ties her with Bashaara Graves for 10th in program history.
Tennessee outrebounded Auburn 50-26 but needed all of that advantage it could get because it committed 24 turnovers.
Senior Lou Brown made three 3-pointers on her way to nine points and added eight rebounds.
The victory allowed the Lady Vols to finish in a four-way tie for third place with Texas A&M, Kentucky and Arkansas behind South Carolina and Mississippi State.
Based on the tie-breaking format, UT earns the No. 6 seed for the SEC Tournament and will play at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Lady Vols will meet the winner of Wednesday’s contest between No. 11 Missouri and No. 14 Ole Miss.
