KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team has been on a roll as of late.
The Lady Vols have won six of their last seven games while downing their last six SEC opponents.
However, that road is about to get considerably tougher for No. 22 Tennessee (17-4, 7-1) today at No. 1 South Carolina (20-1, 8-0). Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
“It’s a dog fight every game in the SEC,” Tennessee sophomore Jazmine Massengill said. “Every game is a big game — every win is a big win, and they’re hard to come by.”
South Carolina enters the matchup ranked first in the conference while Tennessee is tied with Mississippi State for second.
South Carolina is only the beginning of a grueling stretch for Tennessee. After that game, the Lady Vols will face No. 9 Mississippi State, LSU, No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 25 Arkansas.
It’s a challenge that should prove to be a litmus test for where the Lady Vols stand.
“I think we understand what’s in front of us, but I also think we’re in a pretty good place mentally with how we’ve been playing,” coach Kellie Harper said. “More important than that, our players know how they need to play to be successful.
“When you have some big picture things, you try to go out there with a little more confidence because you really know what you need to do.”
One imperative thing Tennessee needs to do in order to compete in its next five games is limit turnovers.
The Lady Vols have struggled taking care of the ball all season. They average 17 turnovers, off of which opponents are scoring 14.2 points a game.
Tennessee saw firsthand the difference that can make in its 78-69 victory at Vanderbilt on Thursday.
The Lady Vols committed 13 turnovers in the first half, during which they got off 10 fewer shots and allowed Vanderbilt to jump out to a 21-15 lead entering the second quarter.
In the second half, Tennessee turned the ball over four times. When asked what the difference-maker was in those stats, Harper laughed.
“If I knew,” Harper said in jest. “The key (to the game) was the difference in turnovers. We talked about it and encouraged our players to be more mindful and careful while still being aggressive, but try to take care of the ball better.”
This is far from the first time turnovers have been discussed as a source of concern for the Lady Vols, and they certainly won’t get away with a similar first-half lapse against South Carolina. The Gamecocks are forcing 16.7 turnovers a game. They are coming off wins in which they held Mississippi scoreless for the first quarter and limited Ole Miss to two points in the first half.
Tennessee’s turnovers might limit its opportunities to score, but the Lady Vols are at least much more efficient on offense than they were last season.
They shot 51.7% from the floor against Vandy, marking the ninth time this season they have shot 50% or better.
That occurred just three times in 2018-19.
Rennia Davis is a key factor in that consistency. The junior forward has averaged 22.7 points over her last five games while shooting 50% from the field.
“Re is a special type of player,” Massengill said. “She’s a go-to player — we know we can count on her in crunch time. It’s great to have a player who can put the ball in the basket when you need to rely on them.”
