KNOXVILLE — The Georgia women’s basketball team has been up and down this season.
That’s what Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said makes the Bulldogs “extremely dangerous.”
“We have to expect them — and we do — we expect them to play great on Sunday,” Harper said. “We expect them to come in and be very motivated, be very focused and play well.”
Harper has good reason to fret over upsets. There is no shortage of them this season in women’s basketball, as the lack of parity is becoming less of a concern in the sport.
In 2018-19, three teams earned the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll. This season, three programs have already claimed that spot, highlighting the unpredictable nature of competition.
The No. 23 Lady Vols (12-3, 2-1 SEC) will aim to not fall victim to this trend today against Georgia (10-6, 1-2). Tipoff is at 1 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Harper said Georgia’s strength is its perimeter defense.
“I think their guards play very hard — they get after it,” Harper said. “They give you constant pressure and just try to take you out of what you want to do offensively. They can frustrate you with their athleticism and their effort.”
Georgia has shown flashes of potential. The Bulldogs gave a scare to Mississippi State, which won its first SEC title last season, but Mississippi State came out on top, 73-66, on Jan. 5.
Most recently, Georgia lost on its home court to Vanderbilt — a team that placed last in the SEC last season with a 2-14 conference record.
The Lady Vols, on the other hand, are coming off a decisive conference win. Their defense dominated Ole Miss en route to 84-28 victory.
Twenty-eight points is tied for the third-lowest total by an opponent in Tennessee history.
Tennessee might have the edge on paper, but that doesn’t seem to mean much this season. Six ranked teams were upset Thursday night — the most notable of which was No. 1 UConn, which fell to No. 6 Baylor, 74-58.
On Friday, No. 2 Oregon missed its opportunity to move into the top spot by falling to Arizona State, 72-66. It was the highest-ranked opponent Arizona State has beaten since knocking off No. 2 Stanford in the 2002 Pac-10 Tournament title game.
Oregon made a splash early this season when it knocked off the USA Women's National Team, 93-86. It then fell to No. 8 Louisville, 72-62, in November, relinquishing its No. 1 status.
Texas began the season ranked No. 15 before falling off the radar with an 83-58 loss to Arizona. The Longhorns returned to relevancy when they downed Tennessee, which was ranked No. 17 at the time. They followed that with a 69-64 win over the then-No. 1 ranked team, Stanford, before falling to an unranked TCU.
In short, anything seems to be possible this season, but Harper said she tries to keep things consistent with her team.
“We don’t do things differently for Ole Miss than we did for Kentucky than we did for Georgia,” Harper said. “Every part of our preparation is consistent.”
