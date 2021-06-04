The University of Tennessee and UConn women’s basketball teams have agreed to continue their storied rivalry, inking a home-and-home series that will take place over the course of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
“We are excited to play these games and continue the overall series between these historic programs,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said in a university release.
“We’ve had highly-competitive and entertaining games the past two seasons, and our players as well as our fans really enjoy the level of intensity and excitement that occurs when the Lady Vols and Huskies meet.”
The Lady Vols will travel to Connecticut this season and the Huskies will play inside Thompson-Boling Arena next season.
The two programs, which rank first and second in both wins and national championships in Division I women’s basketball, played each other every year from 1995 to 2007, facing off 22 times during that span.
The rivalry then took a 12-year hiatus before the two-year Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series brought the matchup back during the past two seasons. Connecticut won each of those meetings, pushing its all-time record against Tennessee to 15-9.
Dates, tip times, broadcast information and the location for the 2021-22 meeting will be released at a later date.
