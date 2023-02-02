KNOXVILLE — The numbers weren’t great on either side.
Both Tennessee and Ole Miss struggled offensively Thursday, with both shooting below 40%, including marks of 11% and 16% from beyond the arc, respectively.
One metric stood out above the rest, though, and it did so positively for Tennessee. The Lady Vols tallied 16 assists compared to just three for Ole Miss, and winning in that key offensive area helped them to a 65-51 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The win saw Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) bounce back after dropping consecutive games to highly ranked UConn and LSU, and the assist margin paired perfectly with statistics like turnovers — it had 10 compared to 16 for the Rebels (18-5, 7-3) — and offensive rebounding, as it grabbed 19 offensive boards to 12 by Ole Miss, to help stave off the low shooting percentage.
“At the end of the day, we were able to have low turnovers, pretty good assists and pretty good offensive board numbers,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said.
Jordan Horston (20 points) led Tennessee in assists with five, while Jordan Walker (6 points) followed with four. Horston was the Lady Vols’ top scorer, and it only made sense that she was also their top assist-maker; she attributed their assist total to “sticking to the offense” and trusting it.
The ball movement was also indicative of another mentality they brought into the matchup.
“At the beginning of the game, we really just tried to focus on just staying poised and just doing us, not letting Ole Miss beat us up, slow us down,” sophomore forward Jillian Hollingshead said. “In our case, just moving the ball, letting everyone get a touch, in the post, the inside-out game. So it just worked out for us.”
The Lady Vols scored the game’s first six points, with Rickea Jackson, Walker and Horston all connecting on layups. Two layups also made up the back end of the quarter for Tennessee, as Hollingshead and Horston each hit one to give their team a 15-8 advantage.
Tennessee extended its lead to 21-10 in the second quarter, but Ole Miss outscored the Lady Vols, 11-7, after that to cut it to seven by halftime. The Lady Vols missed 10 of their last 11 shots before the break.
Leading by just five points with just over four minutes left in the third quarter, Tennessee went on a 6-2 run to end the period, taking a 43-34 margin into the fourth. When the Rebels cut the Lady Vols’ advantage to seven points in the final period, another Tennessee run helped it finally put Ole Miss away.
The final stanza was the only time the Lady Vols looked as much like a well-oiled offensive machine as possible, minus the assist discrepancy, as they cruised past the Rebels late. Much of that was due to their tenacious defense, which kept Ole Miss uncomfortable.
“Our game plan going into the game was let our defense set the tone for the game, and we kind of went away from that,” Horston said. “So we were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to lock in in this fourth quarter, and we have to get stops, get steals, and let our offense come in.’ So we did that, and we were able to pull away.”
The Lady Vols will host Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena, with the hopes of staying in the win column after a bounce-back victory.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy game, and it was going to be a battle where they’d have to work,” Harper said. “It was good. They had great focus and great confidence before the game … We did a lot of good things, and I’m proud of them.”
