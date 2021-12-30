KNOXVILLE — Kellie Harper knew what would happen when her Tennessee team took the court against Alabama.
“We knew going into the game that we were going to have to win with our defense,” Harper said. “That was going to be our priority.”
Harper’s prediction was never more true than at the start of the fourth quarter Thursday, when the Lady Vols led the Crimson Tide by a slim margin, 38-37. Playing strong defense after slipping in the previous two periods, No. 7 Tennessee went on a 9-0 run to regain momentum and eventually stave off Alabama, 62-44, for its first SEC win of the season.
“It’s a good win for us,” Harper said. “Really good win … We gave up a few too many offensive boards, but our defense really came through. Really proud of that.”
Tennessee (12-1, 1-0 SEC) looked like a completely different team in the middle of the game than in its start and end, and that led to its dire straits late. During the second quarter, the Crimson Tide (9-3, 0-1) chiseled away at the double-digit lead the Lady Vols accumulated in the first, and it evaporated completely in the third period.
The Lady Vols’ mid-game struggles were especially apparent when they failed to score any second-half points until 6 minutes, 23 seconds into the third quarter. That stretch was pivotal for Alabama’s comeback effort, and it made Tennessee’s defensive heroics late in the game all the more necessary.
Tennessee held Alabama to just seven points in the fourth quarter.
“My main message (to the team) was just get stops on defense,” graduate guard Jordan Walker said. “I feel like it was that all night. Just get stops on defense, and it will take care of the rest.”
When the Lady Vols were rolling offensively, they were paced by Walker, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. It was an impressive performance by a veteran guard who doesn’t always produce top scoring, but certainly can when needed.
“When I’m describing Jordan Walker, there’s always going to be two words that I use: tough and competitive,” Harper said. “She will not back down to anybody … She’s just a trooper. She’s going to give everything she has for this team and for this team to win. That’s great inspiration for your teammates when you see someone out there who’s going that hard and playing that hard.
“I think that makes an impact. Obviously tonight she made big plays that got her a lot of plays on the statsheet, but, boy, she’s competitive and just fun to coach. She’s a great kid.”
Junior center Tamari Key earned another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, sophomore guard/forward Tess Darby scored nine and graduate post Keyen Green, who gives Tennessee quality minutes off the bench, had eight points and five rebounds.
“I think they have a pretty good level of confidence right now with their ability,” Harper said. “I think (this win) reinforces that. Because so many people contributed, I think that confidence is spread out even a little more after this game.”
Tennessee’s SEC slate will continue Jan. 2 with a road game at Arkansas, and while it’s a long journey ahead, Harper knows how important earning the first conference win can be for a team, especially one that leans so heavily on younger players.
“One of the things that we’ve been doing is talking to our team about how physical the SEC is,” Harper said. “Obviously that’s for our new players. For them, just getting one under the belt is good … I think it’s a good game for our freshmen. They should walk away feeling good. We’re 1-0 in the SEC. You can’t go 2-0 until you go 1-0.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.