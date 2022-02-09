KNOXVILLE — Kiki Milloy followed James Madison’s unprecedented postseason run from Knoxville to Oklahoma City with frustration.
Tennessee was upset by the Dukes in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament last spring, dropping two games before JMU reached college softball’s biggest stage at the Women’s College World Series, a stage the Lady Vols haven’t been since 2015.
Milloy, a junior outfielder that recorded 13 home runs and batted .360 last season, felt the Lady Vols should have been there instead, providing motivation for their own potential WCWS run in 2022.
“It was very frustrating,” Malloy said. “Watching throughout the whole postseason I was like, ‘Ah, James Madison again?’ Towards the end, I knew they had earned their spot, but looking back at it, we should have been there. That was ours to take and we just didn’t take it. This year, that’s definitely what’s on the forefront of our minds. We are going to go all of the way.”
Senior pitcher Ashley Rogers still thinks about it, too. With every offseason conditioning session and practice, how the Lady Vols’ season abruptly ended on its own turf in the first weekend of the tournament still lingers.
“The thought of that regional still makes me sick,” Rogers said. “I think it does for each and every one of us. James Madison, just seeing them and how they progressed throughout the tournament … we knew that should have been us and we should have won that regional and gone to the World Series. We know that we have the ability and the talent to, so definitely coming out every single day, that’s always in the back of our minds.”
It will be more than three months before Tennessee gets an opportunity to play in a regional, but it will have plenty of other chances to prove itself well before then.
By the time SEC play rolls around in March, the Lady Vols will have already played four teams currently ranked in the D1 Softball Top 25, including No. 1 Oklahoma, the defending national champion, at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California on Feb. 26.
Their conference slate will feature games against No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Missouri and No. 19 Georgia as well.
It starts first in Miami this weekend in the Felsberg Classic against defending Southern Conference champion UNC Greensboro on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by Maryland and Florida International.
“We have the toughest schedule I think we have ever had,” coach Karen Weekly said. “It’s not easy this weekend. ... The thing about being Tennessee and being in the SEC, when you play outside of the conference, you’ve got a target on your back because everyone is going to bring their best game, so we’ve got to be ready.”
Tennessee’s success begins and ends in the circle where Rogers returns as the solidified starter in the rotation. Last season, she posted a 1.32 ERA, which led among SEC pitchers and finished with a 26-10 record that included eight shutouts and three saves.
Rogers was named to the Preseason All-SEC team and is expected to again be a statistical leader among conference pitchers.
“Just focusing on the team,” Rogers said. “Just strengthening my weaknesses and being a better pitcher than I was the day before, just really enhancing my game and trying to become the most elite pitcher that I can be.”
Wherever the Lady Vols end up, they will be doing it without Ralph Weekly, at least as a coach. The former head coach who led the program alongside his wife, Karen, since 2002 is still around the program in an advisory role.
Karen Weekly took over full-time coaching duties and added to her staff in the offseason, bringing on board Chris and Kate Malveaux as assistant coach and volunteer coach, respectively.
“I think the biggest change for me has just been moving into that role where everything I do is managing and taking an overall perspective of the team and establishing a vision for the program everywhere I go,” Weekly said. “I’m blessed to have an exceptional staff and they all do their jobs very well, which makes my job a whole lot easier.
“I was, for many years, in the role of doing a lot of the 1-on-1 coaching and while I still do that to a fair amount, it’s just adopting a broader perspective of things.”
