KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team needed a break.
The Lady Vols were coming off a stretch during which three of their last five opponents ranked among the top 10 in the country. They weren’t spared from illness either, with their top player Rennia Davis missing their latest game with the flu.
Add to the mix it’s a young team still getting acquainted with the grueling style of play in the SEC, and you have a squad that's worn down.
Tennessee enjoyed a week off after falling to Mississippi State 72-55 on Thursday. The No. 25 Lady Vols (17-6, 7-3 SEC) return to action tonight (Thursday, Feb. 13) at LSU (17-5, 7-3). Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
"This is a really important week for us, going back into the regular season,” Tennessee’s Lou Brown said Thursday. “The SEC teaches you to play no matter the circumstances — to perform — and that's what the best teams do, so we need to step up and use this week to get better."
One of the Lady Vols’ most notable wins was over LSU — a team that upset ranked teams such as Kentucky and Texas A&M (twice). Tennessee defeated the Tigers 63-58 on Jan. 26.
Tennessee faced then-No. 3 UConn, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 6 Mississippi State over the span of two weeks with wins over LSU and vanderbilt wedged in between. They lost the three games against ranked foes by an average of 17 points.
The Lady Vols did, however, come out strong against UConn and Mississippi State. They led by two points after the first quarter against Mississippi State and entered halftime with a 31-28 edge at UConn. Tennessee couldn’t keep up, though, and it wound up losing both of those games by at least 15 points.
After the loss to Mississippi State, coach Kellie Harper said they weren’t able to sustain a level of focus and execution until the end.
Of course, Davis was also missed. The junior forward leads the team in scoring (18.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.3 per game).
“I knew scoring was going to be a premium with Rennia (Davis), so without Rennia, that definitely changed how our attack was going to look,” Harper said. "I think we've had to play differently the last couple of games because of our turnovers and because of the defense. We're not able to move the ball as freely as we did maybe in November and December in these last couple of games."
If there was one thing Tennessee needed to work on this past week, it’s ball security. The Lady Vols average 17.5 turnovers, they have committed 44 over their last two games.
The break was also timely for freshmen starters Jordan Horston and Tamari Key, who have had some off performances as of late.
A point guard, Horston has turned the ball over 13 times over the last two games while Key has averaged fewer than four points against Tennessee’s last seven opponents. She was averaging almost nine before that stretch.
“I think having to stay focused and be intense and be physical every single possession is taxing, period,” Harper said. “That's where we're asking them to go, and they're young. They're going to get there, and they're going to figure that out.”
Harper said last week was the final chance for Lady Vols to rest and regroup. They have six games left before the SEC Tournament.
LSU will certainly offer a glimpse into how much Tennessee got out of its time off.
“This is really our last opportunity to get some of those extra practices in and some extra downtime,” Harper said ahead of the break. “It could be incredibly valuable for us if we are able to both rest and get something out of these practices and get better."
