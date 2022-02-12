Myle Rasnick grabbed the inbounds pass, turned around and hit a jumper to extend Maryville College’s lead to 13 in the second half.
The No. 11 Scots overcame a first half deficit to lead at halftime, then dominated the opening minutes of the second half, looking like the team that has won every contest since December.
Rasnick’s score appeared to have MC moving towards another USA South Conference regular season title, but the upset-minded Panthers never went away.
LaGrange rallied to take the lead with six minutes left and while MC made a valiant comeback attempt to force overtime, the Panthers pulled away in the extra period for a 101-98 victory that ended Maryville’s 14-game win streak with its first USA South Athletic Conference loss.
For Maryville College (18-2, 8-1 USA South), it was uncharacteristic struggles of 16 turnovers and 2-of-15 shooting on 3-point attempts that led to the first loss since Nov. 28.
“I think we’re creatures of habit,” MC head coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “We’ve started the same starting five the whole entire year and that changes the dynamic in how you start the game with substitution patterns, but it is what it is. We should have been able to handle that a bit better, but we didn’t. That’s a learning lesson for today. Things are not always going to go as planned in life and you’ve got to adapt to the situation.
“We didn’t adapt very well today. Bottom line, it falls on me. I wasn’t very characteristic today and we weren’t as a team. We’ve just got to get better.”
The Scots looked off for much of the first half, falling behind 22-14 after the Panthers (12-10, 7-2 USA South) went on an 11-3 run as MC struggled to hit shots on the offensive end.
The Scots went back in front for the first time in 10 minutes when Felix Uadiale completed the and-one to make it 29-26. The Scots closed out the first half strong taking a 6-point lead to the break.
Rasnick, who finished with a game-high 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting, helped MC build the lead to 15 at 54-39 before LaGrange responded. Micah Paulk found the range from distance opening Kyle Brown’s way in the post, where the big man poured in 25. Zac Hill scored on back-to-back possessions to put the Panthers up 70-68.
“We took a 15-point lead in the second half and then we were atrocious there for like 2 to 3 minutes,” Placeres said. “It was breakdown after breakdown after breakdown. On defense, not knowing where your man was at, not picking guys up in transition, not following the game plan with what we wanted to do. We should have probably played a little bit more zone there against them. We just gave them life and we never recovered.”
LaGrange’s lead swelled to seven with four minutes, 48 seconds to go in regulation as the Panthers shot 63% in the second half, but Uadiale helped spark a late push with a put-back.
Uadiale tallied 18 points along with 14 rebounds, adding another double-double to his junior campaign. Uadiale and Rasnick kept MC close before Kaleb Powell scored over Brown to tie it at 87 with eight seconds to go and force overtime.
MC played within a score for much of the extra period, but the Panthers held on shooting 80% at the free throw line.
MC will look to recover in its home finale, hosting Berea College at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the Cooper Athletics Center.
“I’m proud of the guys with how they fought back,” Placeres said. “We forced overtime when it didn’t look like that was going to happen so, obviously the fight is there and we’ll learn from that and that no game is ever over, but like I said out there, sometimes when you fall, and we fell today, it’s not about getting right back up.
“You sit your tail down, acknowledge what you need to do better personally and as a team and then get back up so you can be really strong to finish. That’s where we’re at right now. We’ve got to get better before Tuesday.”
