The King's Academy baseball team let a four-run lead slip away Monday night in a 7-6 loss to Lakeway Christian.
Ridley Edington led the Lions with two hits and four RBIs.
TKA got on the board with one run in the first inning when Riley Webber grounded out to score one. The Lions stretched their lead to 4-0 with three runs in the top of the second, with Edington and Jean Marc Van der Linden each recording singles that inning.
Lakeway answered in the bottom of the third with four runs to tie the score before adding another three runs the next inning for a 7-5 lead.
Edington rounded out the scoring for TKA in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single as the Lions came up one run shy of extending the game.
