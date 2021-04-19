The Lakeway Christian Academy softball team scored seven runs in the third inning to roll to a 12-0 victory over The King's Academy on Monday.
Lakeway Christian drew three walks en route to scoring fours in the second inning. After registering six hits in the third, Lakeway Christian added another run in the fourth to evoke the run rule.
TKA struggled to string together hits against Lakeway pitcher Katie Fultz, who only allowed one hit in four innings. Annisa Dunaway provided the Lady Lions lone hit on the night.
The Lady Lions (18-12-1, 6-5 Division II-A District 1) will hope to rebound when they host Bearden on Friday.
