If there was any doubt surrounding Lance Williams’ legacy as one of the best offensive lineman to come out of Alcoa High School, he put it to rest Wednesday afternoon.
Williams, the 2022 Class 3A Mr. Football winner, a four-time state champion and Region 2-3A Offensive Lineman of the Year signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Virginia Tech University, cementing his East Tennessee legacy.
Alcoa head football coach Brian Nix, a long-time Tornado assistant who saw countless talented players come through his ranks, told The Daily Times that Williams was “probably one of the best linemen in the history of this state,” praise the 6-foot-4, 306-pound senior does not take lightly.
“I’m blessed to be here and be able to play for them (Alcoa),” Williams said. “They’ve done so much for me, really I’ve been trying to make them proud. Make my family proud as well. It’s great for him to say that.”
Williams came up as an eighth-grade offensive line prospect with massive expectations. He had already gotten college looks before he was in high school, and by the time his sophomore year began, he had two Division 1 offers from Eastern Kentucky and South Carolina.
Even with the success and publicity early in his career, Williams played with a chip on his shoulder. Instead of taking time off to preserve his body, like many D1 prospects have understandably done, Williams continued to work like he was still waiting for his first collegiate offer.
“I’ve heard that from many people, and I’ve done my best to keep my head down,” Williams said. “I’ve really just overlooked it and acted like I didn’t have any (offers). I trained like I didn’t have any and played like I didn’t have any.”
That mindset made Williams the face of Alcoa over his senior year. He anchored an offensive line that featured fellow D1 recruit Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries, who, alongside Williams, signed with the University of Indiana on Wednesday. The Tornadoes averaged 42.4 points and ran for 354.1 yards per game as they won their eighth consecutive Class 3A BlueCross Bowl championship, breaking the TSSAA record for consecutive titles.
Alcoa offensive line coach Brian Gossett worked as closely with Williams as anyone else – Gossett was Williams’, a two-time state champion, wrestling coach – and he attributed his fulfilling of the lofty expectations to his quality as a person and teammate.
“When you’re talking about him being the face of the franchise, the biggest thing was, he’s a pretty good teammate,” Gossett told The Daily Times. “The guys on the team understood where they stood with him. He could walk in a huddle and have a presence with those guys, which I think was pretty important. He doesn’t get enough credit for coming in with these expectations that are super high, then meeting and exceeding those.
“The hardest thing in the world, especially for a young player, is potential. You know, ‘You’re going to be that. You’ve got to be that.’ To both of their credit, they worked really hard. They found niches to grow, and this is a culmination of a lot of hard work on their part.”
Williams dominated on the gridiron, but he also made an impact off of it. Not only did he influence the lives and careers of his younger offensive linemen teammates, but he, along with several other Tornadoes, regularly took time to visit Alcoa Elementary School to encourage the next generation.
Nix compared the reception they received from the dozens of adoring elementary school kids to rock stars, but Williams did not make the visits for the attention. Those days were an important way to give back to the community that had given him so much.
“I’m going to miss their leadership and I’m going to miss them knocking people around, for sure,” Gossett said. “We had two sophomores guards this year, and these two guys to those younger guys by the hand. Like, ‘There’s not going to be any time for you guys to be a sophomore, we’ve got to go.’ And they both did it in a unique way.
“The way that they led is sort of indicative of who they are as people and their personalities. I’m just overwhelmed to have the fortune to coach guys like these.”
