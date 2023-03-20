Adam Sullivan had one message for his Maryville team after its trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for the Gulf Coast Classic to open the season: it was throw strikes.
“Hitting is hard,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “I’ve told them, ‘If in doubt, just throw it down the middle,’ because that’s what we do in batting practice and half the time it goes right at people.”
Landon Dockery has seemingly taken the message to heart.
The senior right-hander threw 50 of his 68 pitches for strikes while tossing six shutout innings to lead Maryville to an 8-0 victory over county rival Heritage on Monday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School to open District 4-4A play.
“I’m really proud of Dock for working ahead and throwing strikes,” Sullivan said. “What else can you say. He’s a senior, and we expect him to be able to come out and do that, but still, after last week where we had a couple of games where we gave away some freebies, I’m really proud of all the guys, but especially him.”
Dockery did not walk a batter and limited Heritage (1-3, 0-1 District 4-4A) to five hits while striking two. Of the 22 batters he faced, he started 17 of them off with a first-pitch strike to put himself an advantageous position.
“We were swinging at a lot of off-speed pitches early,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “We were chasing that curveball on the first pitch, but we only had two strikeouts. We were putting the ball in play, but they didn’t have eyes today.
“I feel like they played better than us today, but it’s March 20. We still have a lot of time to get better, and I think we’ll be OK come the end of the year.”
Unlike Heritage, Maryville (4-1, 1-0) was able to turn its contact into hits, logging multiple hits in four of its six half-innings at the dish.
The Rebels scored three runs in the first after junior third baseman Ryan Wade and senior catcher Isaiah French started a two-out rally with back-to-back hits. Senior designated hitter Josh Nadeau brought both of them home with a blooper along the right-field line and later scored on an error when Heritage senior catcher Xander Melton tried a snap throw back to third.
Maryville added two runs in the third with a two-run single by senior left fielder Ty Elder and three in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from senior center fielder Will Heppner, a RBI single from French and a RBI double from senior first baseman Eli Hames.
“Baseball is about pitching, defense and timely hitting, right,” Sullivan said. “We’ve been really working hard on just trying to put the ball in play with two strikes, and we had a couple of guys do that tonight. On our turf, putting the ball in play a lot of times is an easy ground ball because the turf is so easy to field ground balls on, but when we play on grass, put the ball in play in high school baseball and see what happens.”
Maryville has scored at least six runs in each of its first five game, and the victory keeps it rolling after winning three of its four games at the beach.
Heritage finds itself on the other end of the spectrum, but it endured a slow start last season, losing six of its first eight games before winning six of its final seven regular season games to set the stage for a first-round victory over William Blount in district tournament.
“We preach get better every day,” Bennett said. “Maryville was better than us today, but we still have to play them one more time and then we get the district tournament. The last seed last year (Bearden) made it to the region and had a chance to make it to sub-state.
“We can grow and get better, we just have to play and have fun.”
