KINGSPORT — Kevin Windle jumped up and down and waved his arms over his head, urging the large contingent of William Blount fans inside the Tribe Athletic Complex to make noise as Dante Oliver stepped to the free-throw line.
The congregation on both sides of the arena obliged — making their presence felt with a roar and the loud bangs of feet stomping on bleachers — but to no avail.
Oliver displayed the same cold-bloodedness he had throughout the second half and knocked down both shots moments after a foul was called with no time remaining to hand William Blount a season-ending 64-63 loss Monday in the Class 4A sectionals.
“We’re proud of the journey our kids have had, who they are and what they’ve done for this school and community,” Windle told The Daily Times. “You have to take the good with the bad and you just grow from all this.
“I just thank the Lord that I got to coach this special group of young men. It’s just a phenomenal group that loves and respects each other so much, and that’s why they’re so hurt right now, because when guys give it all they got, it shouldn’t end this way. I don’t know why it did. It’s not for me to know. It’s up to me to trust the process and trust the plan that is bigger than my plan.”
Junior forward Grady Robertson appeared to send William Blount (30-6) to the state tournament for the first time in program history after hitting a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining.
Dobyns-Bennett inbounded to Oliver, who took it coast-to-coast, driving past Robertson before running into a wall comprised of William Blount junior guard Caden Windle and senior forward Riley Everett.
Caden Windle appeared to knock the ball away with a second remaining, and as senior point guard Reece Pride grabbed the loose ball, Caden Windle threw his arms up in celebration.
A late whistle followed and that joy turned to disbelief — and after Oliver hit both free throws, despair.
“I thought we were going to state the whole time,” Kevin Windle said. “I mean, we led most of the game. Grady had no fear in his eyes. He was going to knock those down and we all knew it. That last call, maybe (the official) saw something I didn’t. I thought the ball was loose already. No time was on the clock and he didn’t have a prayer to make the shot because he was out of control. I feel like it was a bail-out call, but that is just me from my angle. He must’ve had a better angle than I did.
“I can’t argue with the call because we can only control what we can control. We allowed them to get back in the game, and if we don’t do that, we win the game going away by double digits.”
William Blount possessed as much as a 12-point lead in the first half for the second consecutive game, but just like its Region 2-4A championship loss to Karns on Thursday, it failed to preserve its advantage in part because of a Herculean effort from a single individual.
Karns’ JJ Faulkner tallied 18 of his 24 points in the second half of the region championship and Oliver, the son of former Tennessee assistant basketball coach Desmond Oliver, scored 29 of his game-high 31 points after the intermission, including six 3-pointers.
“He’s obviously a good player, but we didn’t squeeze up on him and do what we wanted him to do,” Kevin Windle said. “We allowed him to shoot, and that’s something he can do. That shouldn’t happen.”
The defeat marks a bitter end to the careers of Reece Pride, Braden Mayfield, Riley Everett, Luke Click and Bryson Stewart, all of whom helped pilot the Governors to its first district championship in two decades and seconds away from the biggest win in program history.
“I’ve been around this bunch since they were in elementary school,” Kevin Windle said. “They’re a tight-knit group, and I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been around them. The character on this team shows. It’s painful, but they’re resilient and they’re going to stay strong together. They’re going to be brothers for life. I’m just very proud of these guys and I love them so much.”
However, Caden Windle, the District 4-4A Player of the Year, and Robertson — WB’s two best players — return with a bad taste in their mouth and a new supporting cast that is poised to make a name for themselves.
“I believe those two guys will be ready, but I also believe a bunch of other guys are going get ready to play and contribute,” Kevin Windle said. “We have a lot of players nobody knows of yet that can play. Their time is coming, and they better get ready physically, mentally and emotionally to play at the high level that these seniors did.”
