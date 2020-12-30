Maryville allowed its play to develop as the final seconds of overtime ticked away, hoping it could score and cap the Maryville Christmas Tournament with a championship victory.
Senior guard Aaliyah Vananda slashed to the basket and lofted a layup toward the rim as a pair of Stone Memorial defenders collapsed on her. The shot caromed off the rim and into the arms of Stone Memorial senior guard Mattie Buck.
A second overtime seemed all but guaranteed until Chesney Lingerfelt fouled Buck as she dribbled in the backcourt with 0.6 seconds remaining.
The senior guard watched from midcourt, hands on her hips, as Buck hit two free throws to hand the Lady Rebels a 54-52 defeat on Wednesday.
“That one play didn’t beat us,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “We had a couple of unlucky plays tonight, and that was one of them.
“(Stone Memorial) is a great basketball team. In my opinion, right now they are the best Class AAA team in the state. It took overtime, and we had a chance to win it, so as a coach my message is we have to keep fighting and stay focused.”
Maryville (8-3) and Stone Memorial (9-1) each reached the Class AAA state tournament in Murfreesboro last season and are favorites to get back there again. They faced each other in the season opener, with the Lady Rebels notching a 72-67 victory on Nov. 17.
The rematch was even better.
Neither team led by more than eight points at any point, and the final 16 minutes, 40 seconds were played with no more than three points separating either side.
Freshman forward Jada Edwards made a layup with 54 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 45 and Maryville forced a pair of Stone Memorial misses to send it to overtime.
The Lady Rebels never led in the extra period, answering buckets from the Lady Panthers with ones of their own until there was not enough time to do so.
“What we understand is this: both of our teams got better tonight because we challenged each other,” West said. “You had two of the best teams in Class AAA going head-to-head in an overtime game that came down to the last possession. What more do you want?
“It stings a little now, but we’ll appreciate it more as we go along. I’m proud of my kids.”
Senior forward Denae Fritz, and in turn Maryville, was not at full strength because of a Charley horse in her left leg and was limited to five points. The 2019 Miss Basketball finalist is expected to be 100% when the Lady Rebels face Knoxville West on Jan. 5.
The other members of Maryville’s Big 3, senior guard Aaliyah Vananda (17 points) and senior guard Gracie Midkiff (13 points), stepped up, as did Edwards, who scored 11 points and was pivotal in limiting 6-foot-2 forward Tessa Miller — a Belmont commit — to 17 points.
“I thought Jada did a tremendous job of getting on her right shoulder that she likes to go to and really pushing her off of where she wanted to go,” West said. “Every catch she caught was tough. (Miller) made plays because she’s an unbelievable talent, and in my opinion probably the best player in the state because she does so many good things, but I thought we affected her, and it was a freshman doing it.”
A potential rubber match between Maryville and Stone Memorial would have to take place inside Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center — or wherever the state basketball championships will be held this season — but the Lady Rebels know that it first needs to survive the toughest district in the state to make that a reality.
Even in a losing effort, Maryville proved it is capable of accomplishing that feat.
“East Tennessee girls basketball is stout, and unfortunately only two of us are going to get the opportunity to go,” West said. “I think we have a shot, but District 4-AAA is going to be an absolute meat grinder, so we’ll see as we go.”
