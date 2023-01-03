The momentum was on Greenback’s side as the game came down to the final play.
In a tie game, the Cherokees had the ball on their side of the court with four seconds left. After taking a timeout, they came out of the break with a shot to win it all. The Cherokees wanted the ball in the hands of guard Garrett Giles, but Maryville Christian’s Eli Girbert swooped in and stole the pass.
Girbert drew a foul on the other end of the court and made a free throw to seal a 56-55 win over Greenback on Tuesday at Maryville Christian School.
The senior Girbert missed all of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from a torn ACL, but he has made his impact on the first half of MCS' (8-9) campaign, though no moment was bigger than Tuesday.
“With this being his senior year, it’s great for him to have a moment like that,” Maryville Christian head coach Brian Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “He’s worked really hard, come in as a new player and been very coachable. The kids love him as a teammate. I’m glad to see him step up at that moment for us.”
Greenback head coach Shane Belcher put the blame on himself for his handling of the timeout and ensuing play. A miscommunication on Greenback's (6-9) bench led to a hastily drawn play, and the result was its sixth loss in its last eight games.
“In the end, that’s on me for drawing up a bad play,” Belcher said. “I think our players are blaming themselves, but it’s on me. One of the kids said we had a one-and-one, so I was trying to check on that. By the time I got that checked, they (the referees) blew the whistle, so I just had to draw something up real quick.”
Girbert’s heroics started well before his two plays to clinch the game. Coming out of a timeout in the final seconds of the third quarter, the Eagles gave Girbert the ball, and he sank a 3-pointer as time expired to tie the game at 44-all.
Gilbert’s 18 points were one behind Drew Napier’s 19 for the team-lead, but he did pace the Eagles with five 3-pointers, including a trio of makes in the first quarter.
Girbert and Napier kept the Eagles afloat in a 32-minute slugfest. The score was tied 18-all after the first quarter, and then Greenback took a slim two-point advantage into halftime. The Cherokees, who led for the majority of the game, did not have a lead of more than single-digits.
“I’m super proud of the way they continued to battle,” Turbyfill said. “It was a game of runs, a game of ups and downs, but our guys stayed levelheaded the entire time. Because of that, we were able to get out with a win tonight.”
Despite the close game coming down to the final play, Greenback’s many missed shots loomed larger on Belcher’s mind than the steal and subsequent free throw. When the Cherokees knocked off MCS 61-55 at home in late November, they made all the easy shots they took.
It was not the case Tuesday. Outside of Giles, who led the game with 29 points, the Cherokees did not have a player with more than eight points.
“We shot it well and moved the ball well there at home,” Belcher said. “We just didn’t shoot it well at all (tonight). And it happens, but you’ve got to find another way to score.”
Greenback girls 49, Maryville Christian 37: Had Tuesday night’s game taken place earlier in the season, Greenback girls basketball coach Angie Lucier was not sure the Lady Cherokees would have come away victorious.
After starting the night with three excellent quarters, Greenback slowly let a 20-point lead slip from its grasp in the fourth. Yet before it was too late, the Lady Cherokees clamped the door shut on Maryville Christian’s comeback bid and escaped with a 49-37 win Tuesday at Maryville Christian School.
The 12-point victory was the latest part of Greenback’s (6-9) midseason turnaround. The Lady Cherokees started the year with a 2-8 record, including six consecutive losses from late November to mid-December, but have now won four of their last five.
The fact that Greenback managed to win a game that featured a five-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter shows that Lucier’s vision is starting to come together.
“We definitely had a rocky start (to the season),” Lucier told The Daily Times. “We had several that were ill, Keri (Alexander) was injured the first few games. We weren’t able to get into a flow early on. Just some inexperienced people with the basketball, that as the year goes on, you get more confidence.
“Today there were several times that we could have turned it over, and maybe in the first part of the year, they would’ve been turnovers, but we took care of it and got it where we needed to be.”
Greenback was outscored by the Lady Eagles 16-8 in the fourth, but on the back of three dominant stanzas to start the night, the slump did not hurt it in the end. The Lady Cherokees held MCS (11-6) to single-digit points in each of the first three quarters, including a game-low five points in the second, while forcing 15 turnovers through three frames.
Senior Keri Alexander paced Greenback with 14 points along with four rebounds. Macee Tuck and Madysen Albright both contributed 9 points, and every Lady Cherokee that scored made a three-pointer in the win.
Maryville Christian head coach Stephen Hudson did his best before the game to alleviate the Lady Eagles’ recurring problem, but another lackluster start buried MCS in the end.
“We enter games and we start slow and put ourselves in a deficit,” Hudson said. “We spend so much energy trying to catch back up, by the time we’ve made it close, we don’t have the energy to go over the top and do anything with it. We don’t have the depth to run full court the whole way, pressure the whole way.
When we can and execute, we’re fine. But we don’t let our team play our game. We let other people dictate it, and we have to stop it.”
Maryville Christian pulled itself out of a deep hole it had dug to start the fourth quarter, opening with an 11-0 run over the first four minutes. The Lady Eagles broke out a full-court press than resulted in five fourth-quarter Greenback turnovers — its most in a quarter — giving Naomi Atchley (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Kaybrie Patterson (10 points, two assists) a chance to salvage the game.
Though they ultimately came up short, Hudson was pleased with the Lady Eagles’ response, an important trait as MCS looks to snap a four-game losing streak.
“The start was great,” Hudson said. “We had a nice stretch run in the middle there, but we’re floundering at the moment. Just like the fourth quarter here, I know these girls will always fight regardless. I’m always proud of them for that.”
