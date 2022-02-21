GREENBACK — Ten days before the Greenback girls basketball team hosted Harriman for the District 4-1A Tournament title, the Lady Cherokees made history against the same Lady Blue Devils team.
Greenback bested Harriman by nine in a slugfest on Lori Thompson Court to claim the program’s first regular season district championship since 2008. Monday offered up a chance for the top-seeded Lady Cherokees to add to the banner, going for their first district tournament crown, also since that 2008 season, but struggles at the free throw line and some late clutch shooting from Addison Oliver allowed the No. 2 Lady Blue Devils to sneak out with a 39-36 win.
“I felt like both teams played really hard, obviously, with a district championship on the line,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier told The Daily Times. “Everybody was giving it all they got. The difference in this game (compared to the Feb. 11 game) was that some things went (Harriman’s) way and some things didn’t go our way. Tournament time, you’ve got to have a little bit of luck. We had some chances and it just seemed like either the ball just wouldn’t go in for us and it was going in for them.
“I hate it. The girl’s, they’re really disappointed in the outcome but we’ve got to bounce back because things aren’t over.”
Greenback (15-10) jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind early scores from Mikah Morris, Madison Graves and Kierra Bishop, then staved off several Harriman runs and overcame a nearly five minute scoring drought in the first half to maintain its lead at halftime.
Skyler Johnson scored on an and-one to tie then followed that up with the free throw to give Harriman (16-9) its first lead of the night at 23-22 early in the third quarter.
Keri Alexander quickly answered with three-straight points on a free throw and a layup in the paint. After scoring just two points in the first half, Alexander provided a spark for Greenback in the third quarter, particularly in the paint.
She ended up finishing with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half.
“All of the girls really wanted to win,” Lucier said. “But we felt like we had an opportunity there to take advantage of some mismatches in the post and we fed (Alexander) the ball repeatedly and she answered the call and got us some points. Unfortunately, on the other end we weren’t able to get enough stops.”
After Harriman took a one point lead with two minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Alexander came through again with a drive through the lane and scored untouched to put the Lady Cherokees back in front at the two minute mark.
A pair of free throws from Oliver with 56.9 seconds allowed the Lady Blue Devils to get back on top by one before Bishop brought the ball down the floor and drew foul on a shot attempt that rattled out, but her free throws were just enough to allow Greeback to lead 36-35. It was the last time the Lady Cherokees held the advantage.
On Harriman’s ensuing possession, Oliver, who scored a game-high 22 points and earned district tournament MVP honors, pulled off a miraculous layup under heavy pressure and a double-dribble call on Greenback’s offensive end, leading to the Lady Blue Devils icing it away at the charity stripe.
The free throw line was ultimately where the game was decided. The Lady Cherokees went 8-of-16 overall while Harriman was 20-of-24.
“People say free throws win ball games and they will hurt you, too, especially if the other team is hitting them,” Lucier said. “If (the loss) came down to something, (Harriman’s) free throw percentage was a whole lot higher than ours.”
The opportunity is still there for Greenback to add to its region banner, at least. The Lady Cherokees will turn around and host Sunbright (24-8) in the Region 2-1A Quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. with a chance to put the Harriman loss behind them and press towards a state tournament berth.
“Tonight, (the players) are pretty sad,” Lucier said. “We’ve got to try and get them back up. There’s a lot of teams not playing at this point and don’t even have an opportunity to go on. You’ve got to be able to bounce back and know that you’re still in contention. To switch that mindset and not let this be a gut-punch that makes this the end will be the challenge that we deal with the next few days getting ready for Friday.”
