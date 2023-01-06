In a game of runs featuring seven lead changes, Maryville College went cold in the final minutes and LaGrange escaped Cooper Athletic Center with a 67-61 win Friday evening.
Playing at home for the first time this season, Maryville (5-7, 2-1 Collegiate Conference of the South) fell behind early when LaGrange (7-3, 2-0) went on a 17-1 run spanning the final minutes of the first quarter and first five minutes of round two. The Scots fought back to take brief leads in both the third and fourth quarters but went without a field goal in the final 2:24 while LaGrange hit key shots to claim the road win.
Maryville trailed by four entering the fourth quarter but again surged to a 56-56 tie when Courtney Carruthers (16 points) hit two short jumpers. LaGrange scored the next seven but the Scots responded on two inside buckets from Emma Huskey, making the game a one-possession affair at 63-60.
Maryville turned the ball over on its next two possessions, then LaGrange senior Gracie Brunel found herself unguarded outside the arc and put in the final dagger, a 3-pointer drained with 28 ticks remaining.
“Not many people would take a 3-point shot there, but I knew that as a leader I needed to secure the game,” Brunel told the Daily Times. “I had all the faith in the world and confidence, so I took it. As a senior, I knew a lot rides on my shoulders to get the team where we’ve got to go.”
Brunel wasn’t finished, as she made a backcourt steal as Maryville tried to rush upcourt, then hit a free throw countered only by a single charity toss by Caruthers in the final seconds, yielding the final six-point margin.
Neither team shot well but the Panthers finished with a 42% clip overall compared to 36% by Maryville. The Scots converted 16-of-24 free throw chances while LaGrange finished 10-of-15 from the stripe.
Maryville’s biggest sore spot was in the transition game. In two successive possessions of the second quarter, the Scots had 3-on-1 and 2-on-1 opportunities that failed to even get off a shot.
“There were so many times when we were in numbered break situations or offensive put-back opportunities or open players in the paint that we just panicked about scoring,” Maryville coach Darrin Travillian said. “We were throwing shots up that weren’t real competitive takes, where I think cooler heads would put the ball in the net.”
Maryville committed 23 turnovers, with many coming when LaGrange went to a full-court press.
“Our inexperience in a lot of positions on the floor really reared its head,” Travillian said. “You saw that in transition opportunities where you turn it over and don’t finish. Veteran teams come away with those points.”
Maryville led 13-8 in opening action but LaGrange closed to 15-13 then went on a 15-1 run to open the second quarter. Maryville rallied behind late treys from Courtney Farr and Ella Haney to trim the deficit to 32-27 at the break.
Carruthers heated up and Maryville briefly pulled ahead 44-43 midway through the third period but four more of the total 23 turnovers allowed LaGrange to enter the final period up 53-49. Maryville once again took a lead at 54-53 but Brunel responded with the second of her three treys and LaGrange never trailed again.
Zyhia Johnson led all scorers with 27 points and Brunel added 15 for LaGrange. Maryville was led by Haney with 17 and Carruthers with 16. Olivia Cathers led rebounding with 11 boards for the Lady Scots.
Maryville hosts Belhaven today, Jan. 6, in another CCS match. Travillian remains optimistic despite the loss.
“I’m not the least bit satisfied with losing, but as the coach I consistently see growth in this group,” Travillian said. “This team has improved more from October 15 until January than any team I’ve ever coached at Maryville, so to me all signs point in the right direction.”
