A three-run deficit with three outs to go was not enough to keep Maryville College's softball team from sweeping visiting Hiram on Saturday afternoon.
Already 9-6 winners in the doubleheader's first game, the Scots (7-1) scored four runs in the home half of the seventh inning to score a 7-6 win in the nightcap.
Jazmine Geary started the rally with an RBI single, and then Morgan Brewer and Kennedy Richardson were hit by pitches with the bases loaded to tie it. Speedy centerfielder Ashton Hayden put the ball in play with two outs, and the shortstop didn't field it cleanly, which allowed the winning run to score.
Geary scored three runs, and Brewer and Richardson had two RBIs apiece.
In the opener, Courtney Deck had three hits, including a two-run inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning that ended the scoring.
Taylor Campbell had a triple, a double and two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.