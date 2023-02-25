Caden Windle churned his way through a crowd of Knoxville West would-be rebounders and got a hand on a missed free throw from Grady Robertson, tipping toward the West bench.
Robertson tracked down the loose ball and found Windle alone under the basket for an uncontested layup that seemingly marked the return of the real William Blount.
The hustle from William Blount’s two best players proved to be part of an 8-0 run before halftime that got William Blount on track after a sluggish start, leading to an eventual 80-62 victory over West on Saturday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium that advances it to the Region 2-4A semifinals.
“I think that was the play that kind of changed the game,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “When the pressure is on you and the game is not going your way, what are you going to do to try and get back in it? You just hustle. The ball will find you if you hustle and the game honors toughness.
“I’m a firm believer that if you do good things long enough, good things are going to happen. We just had to stay the course.”
William Blount (29-4) will face District 4-4A foe Bearden for a spot in the region championship and a Class 4A sectional berth at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Karns High School.
West (19-11) gave William Blount a scare in the opening 14 minutes, 52 seconds, taking an 18-14 lead into the second quarter and stretched it out to as much as 11 before the Governors turned it around.
Senior point guard Reece Pride started the Governors’ pivotal run by splitting a pair of free throws. Robertson and Windle’s hustle play occurred on William Blount’s next trip down the court and then Reece hit two free throws 24 seconds later.
A West turnover gave William Blount another chance to trim the deficit even further, and Windle took advantage, sinking a bucket with three seconds remaining to go into halftime trailing 38-36 despite a series of early turnovers and uncharacteristic defense.
“We weren’t getting back in transition and they were running on us,” Pride said. “We needed to get more rebounds because they were getting a lot of offensive rebounds, and they were getting in the paint too easily. We were looking to pressure the ball more and run the floor more, kind of play them at their own game.”
Pride hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and then, after a few back-and-forth possessions, William Blount orchestrated a run of 11 unanswered points to 55-45 advantage with 1:52 left in the third.
West pulled with five with back-to-back buckets, but the Govs stretched the lead back out to 11 before the end of the period and led by double digits the rest of the way.
“We have a lot of resilience,” Pride said. “In the locker room (at halftime), we were saying, ‘Let’s just do this together. We can do it. Pass the ball, move the ball, get open looks and run the floor.’ It worked out.”
Caden Windle scored a game-high 17 points and was joined in double figures by Robertson (16), senior guard Bryson Stewart (15) and Pride (12).
A fourth victory over Bearden stands between William Blount and the chance to play for a state tournament berth. The Govs won the previous three meetings by an average margin of 11.7 points, most recently notching a 64-41 win in the District 4-4A semifinals on Feb. 18.
“We expect their best and we expect to bring our best,” Kevin Windle said. “It’s hard to beat a good team three times, let alone four, but the good news is you know mentally that you can win, so let’s just go do it. If we give our best effort, I think good things will happen.”
