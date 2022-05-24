MURFREESBORO — Shane Corley knew his Alcoa defense would have to keep tabs on Madison Magnet’s Donovon Pruitte if it wanted to extend its stay in the Class A boys soccer state tournament Tuesday.
Even in the Alcoa head coach’s limited study of the Mustangs, he could tell their fast approach to scoring revolved around Pruitte and there were large chunks of the state quarterfinal match where the Tornadoes kept him in check.
One of the few times they didn’t, he made them pay dearly, using a goal to break a tie with less than 11 minutes remaining that helped Madison Magnet end Alcoa’s season, 3-2, at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
“I think for most of the half we did a pretty good job (accounting for Pruitte),” Corley told The Daily Times. “But then we get into the last ten minutes there and I know both teams were tired, maybe we were a little frustrated from not getting a goal when (Madison Magnet) had a guy sent off. I think it was a combination of that and a half second collapse that gave him space on the ball.
“That’s one thing you can’t do. You could see that right away. If you give him space on the ball, he’s going to make you pay.”
Alcoa (11-7) played Madison Magnet at its own game early, scoring on a Jaden Dyar goal within the opening three minutes to lead 1-0, putting Madison Magnet (18-2), who entered the match on a 13-game winning streak, in unfamiliar territory right out of the gate.
The Mustangs managed an answer in the 11th minute to tie it, but Dyer linked up with Jacob Baumann 10 minutes later to put the Tornadoes back in front for the second time. Pruitte scored the equalizer with 19 minutes to go in the first half.
“I think what we did right is what we’ve done often and that’s get on the board early in the game and put pressure on teams,” Corley said. “We felt like, especially in the second half of the season, (Madison Magnet) hasn’t been pressured a lot and we felt like if we could get on the board early with a goal then maybe that would play to our advantage. I think it did at first, but you’ve got to give them credit.
“They responded really well and hung in the game. We were up a goal and we were putting the pressure on them and they hung in there with us.”
Following Pruitte’s game-tying goal, the two teams locked into a stalemate that went into the intermission and well into the second half, despite numerous close shots taken by both. Madison Magnet finished with a slight edge in shots at 6-5, but Pruitte’s connection with 10 minutes, 24 seconds left in regulation was all the Mustangs needed to keep their season alive and end Alcoa’s.
“We had a tough time in our defensive third accounting for (Pruitte),” Corley said. “We felt like there was another one or two players that would be a bit of a threat, too but we didn’t communicate well enough on the back on the movements of (Pruitte) and that kind of got to us. I think we were just mentally tired late in the game and I’m a little disappointed that we couldn’t finish that off.
“You’ve got to give them credit. They hung in there for 80 minutes of soccer today and played a great game.”
For the Tornadoes, it was an untimely end to a strong season that saw them clinch their first state tournament berth since 2018. Getting there wasn’t exactly easy, either.
Alcoa needed an overtime win in the region semifinals against University School to keep its season going, then responded to an overtime loss to rival Gatlinburg-Pittman in the region championship by going on the road and beating Oneida.
In the closing minutes of their game against Madison Magnet, the Tornadoes had chances for another memorable finish, flashing the same type of moxie that got them this far.
“In the second half of the season, our guys have really shown resiliency in fighting through things,” Corley said. “We had a lot of one-goal games in the second half of the season and we played a lot of tough competition throughout that stretch as well. They’ve held in there.
“We’ve played tight matches in the postseason and we’ve asked them to keep staying in it, keep playing the game and they did that. You’ve got to give them credit.”
