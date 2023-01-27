Chloe Heath leapt up and down, and her teammates converged on her in celebration.
With just 14 seconds remaining, Heath had just connected on a layup while also drawing a foul, giving Heritage a one-point lead over Maryville.
Heath stepped to the line and knocked down the free throw, and the Lady Mountaineers reveled in the advantage they wouldn’t give up to down the Lady Rebels, 65-61, on Friday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
Heritage (20-2, 6-1 District 4-4A) kept trying to get Heath the ball late, and when it was finally able to, she made good on the strategy.
“That was important, you know, and (Heath) is just a player,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “She didn't have a good first half. She came back and had a great second half.”
The celebration was so inspired for Heritage because of what it had to do to overcome Maryville (10-13, 2-5), as the Lady Rebels cut through the Lady Mountaineers’ early lead and kept it close throughout.
Heritage took a 17-8 advantage during the first quarter, but Maryville battled back to make it 19-15 to end the period. The Lady Rebels then took a 34-31 lead by halftime.
While the Lady Mountaineers were down, they proved coming out of the locker room that they were certainly not out. Heritage went on a 14-0 run to start the third quarter, with all but two of those points coming on 3-pointers; it nailed four straight threes to open the half.
“I just told the girls, like sometimes I tell them, ‘Recess is over, it's time to play, you know?’ And they did when it counted,” Howard said. “They dug down. By far wasn't one of our better games. Maryville, I give them credit. They came out and played hard and they hit some shots that I didn't think they could. A couple kids stepped up for them that I hadn't seen.
“Down the stretch I thought we really, really dug down together and played good together.”
Maryville, though, strung together its own run during the fourth quarter, with Jada Edwards and Brooke Skoog combining for three 3-pointers in a row to make it a 58-56 Lady Rebels lead with four minutes, 40 seconds left.
“It’s awesome to see because we had not been shooting the ball well either,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. “So I thought that was huge tonight. Each girl stepped up and when it was their time, they were ready. They were confident, they shot it, they stayed in their shot and everybody else was fighting after offensive rebounds. I thought that was huge.”
Once the Lady Mountaineers retook the advantage at 60-58, the Lady Rebels used a layup by Edwards and a free throw by Zoee Harrison to take a one-point advantage. After Heath’s heroics, two free throws from Carsyn Swaney capped off Heritage’s victory.
Swaney led Heritage with 19 points, while Edwards was the game-high scorer with 23 points.
Clark wasn’t demoralized after her team’s close loss. In fact, she was more aware of the positives concerning the Lady Rebels than ever.
“I think the hardest part for us with this team, it's on paper,” Clark said. “Absolutely, we have gotten a hundred percent better. The hardest part for us is just getting them to see that, that they've gotten better and that they're capable of competing with teams like this.
“So playing them close tonight definitely I think is going to help us in that aspect. I wish we could have beat them, wanted it for them. I know they wanted it and I know that they believed that we could get it. Moral victories are not worth very much right now at this point in the season, but I do think it will help us with our confidence and our assuredness that we can win those kind of ball games.”
Maryville boys 67, Heritage 39: Maryville knew exactly the situation it was facing when it stepped onto the court against Heritage.
“We challenged our guys, this was a must win for us,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. “We’ve got to have these games. We’re at our best when we're energized and sometimes it's hard to get energized for a game like this.
“Heritage, they play so hard, and the issue with that is if you give them some confidence, they're good enough. They’re a good team. So we really challenged our guys from the start, you know, it's gotta be 32 minutes.”
Lambert got all 32 minutes from his team Friday, as the Rebels took a quick lead, held it the entire way and ultimately dominated the Mountaineers, 67-39, inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
Things didn’t look promising to start. Though the Rebels (15-8, 4-3 District 4-4A) still came out swinging, neither team scored until well into the first quarter, with multiple failed possessions among them.
“I think both teams missed probably their opening four or five shots,” Lambert said. “And I thought, ‘Here we go again.’”
The Rebels (15-8, 4-3 District 4-4A) eventually kicked it into high gear, getting their offense going while holding the Mountaineers (11-12, 0-7) to just two buckets in the period and taking an 18-4 lead to begin the second quarter.
Though Maryville broke out of its early slump, Heritage’s scoring woes continued, as the Rebels led 32-16 at halftime and 51-28 to start the final period. Only two Mountaineers, Grant Campbell (18 points) and Eli Williams (10 points) scored more than six points Friday.
“Here in the last two to three weeks in particular, we’ve really struggled (to score),” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “We’ve had games where we’ve scored in the 30s. The other night, we scored 65 and broke out of it. We’re just really struggling. We’ve got to find other guys who can score besides our main two scorers.”
Also a factor was Maryville’s backcourt. Nick Johnson (13 points) connected on four buckets and a free throw in the first quarter alone, while Robbie Eldridge (10 points) nailed two of Maryville’s four 3-pointers.
“I thought their guards were the difference,” Flatford said. “Just kind of had their way with us. Just got where they wanted to and hit shots, and we struggled to score. I thought that was a big determining factor. Dug ourselves too big a hole early, just falling down 11-2 against a team like that is trying to play catch-up. They’re hard to defend, and we struggled.”
The win kept Maryville going in the positive direction in a tight District 4-4A race. Though Heritage sits at the bottom of the district standings, Maryville is currently tied with Hardin Valley in third place.
“We're in a weird spot,” Lambert said. “We’re a peaks-and-valleys team. You want to be trending upwards right now, and we'll take two steps forward and one step back. So tonight was a great step forward for us. We saw some things that we haven't been able to get in the game, and that's encouraging.
“So hopefully we can build off this, cause we go to Farragut on Tuesday, and Farragut may be the best team in the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.