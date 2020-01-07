GREENBACK — The result was the same as it has been for all but one of Greenback’s boys basketball games, but this loss felt different than the others.
Opportunities to add a second win to its resume have been few and far between. With an average margin of defeat of 23.1 points, frustration has built, but Greenback channeled it positively Tuesday.
The Cherokees suffered a 62-49 loss to Midway, a final score that doesn’t show how close they came to ending their losing streak at six games.
“We had a level of frustration tonight that we have not had, and it is a good level of frustration,” Greenback coach Bryan Powers told The Daily Times. “We did things pretty well tonight, and we have things that we can work on. It was little bitty things that cost us tonight. It feels a lot better than it has. We may have turned the corner a little bit tonight.”
Greenback (1-11) appeared to snag momentum entering the final period with a Kobie Williams 3-pointer that tied it up at 36 with seven seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Midway (3-9) swung it back in its favor with a buzzer-beating 3 on the other end.
The Cherokees battled to stay within two possessions for most of the fourth quarter until several offensive lapses allowed the Green Wave to get in transition and pull away late. Midway capped its victory with a 9-0 run over the final one minute, 30 seconds.
It was a reminder of the inexperience Greenback has been forced to groom on the fly because of Derrell Bailey Jr.’s early enrollment at Virginia Tech and a foot injury that senior Holden Willis sustained during the Class 1A BlueCross Bowl. Senior Braden Carnes is also on the mend from an injury.
“We have maybe three kids out of the team we have suited for varsity right now that have actually played a meaningful varsity minute (before this season),” Powers said. “It’s been a major adjustment for the kids and it’s been an adjustment for me.
“Between Holden and Derrell, that’s 60% of our scoring (from last season) that we’ve lost, and we have to find guys to make up for 40 points a game, and we’re averaging 45. These younger guys are going to have to continue to step up, and they’re doing that.”
Hazen Carlton scored a team-high 15 points for Greenback while Blain Mashburn added 10.
The Cherokees will attempt to end their losing streak Friday when they take on District 2-A foe Jellico.
“We can’t digress, we have to take advantage of when we get in the gym,” Powers said. “We have to work on our coaching points, and we have a lot of those we can work on, so we have to keep building on that.”
The Lady Cherokees (6-8) limited the Lady Wave (6-6) to two field goals in the first half, but all the fouls and subsequent free throws that followed while holding them to 12 first-half points came back to haunt them.
Greenback battled foul trouble throughout the fourth quarter, forcing it to resort to an unfamiliar defense that led to Midway scoring more points in the final period (26) than it did in the first three combined (24).
“I made the call to go with a 1-2-2 defense, and we were trying to try and tweak the coverage on it and not play straight up, but we hadn’t played it much at all,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “I’ll take some of those points, but when you’re in foul trouble and you’re already missing a starter, you’re just hoping to eat a little time off the clock.
“It gave them what they needed. They got wide-open 3s, and that’s not the way that was supposed to work out.”
The Lady Cherokees led 32-24 after a Lily Morton bucket on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, but Emily Cawood tallied nine unanswered points to give the advantage to the Lady Wave for the first time since early in the second period.
Greenback to jump back out in front twice more before Emmy Taylor hit a 3-pointer with 2:23 remaining that gave Midway the lead for good.
The Lady Cherokees scored six points over the final 3:25. Their five starters, led by senior Anna Norris’ game-high 20 points, were the only players to score.
“They turned up the heat on defense, and (Anna) Morris had to come out of there, so that took away one of our ballhandlers,” Lucier said. “We just got a little nervous with all that pressure and didn’t react well.”
