Alcoa softball was looking for a challenge when it scheduled Sweetwater, and the Lady Tornadoes got just that as the Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early lead before Alcoa came storming back with a pair of three-run innings during a 7-4 victory Thursday.
Sweetwater got on the board quickly as Alcoa starting pitcher Morgan Huffstetler walked Mari Robbins to open the game and shortstop Ally Starnes brought her home with an RBI triple.
After Huffstetler struck out the next two batters, Starnes stole home as catcher Sam Robinson threw the ball back to Huffstetler.
Huffstetler was solid but inconsistent in four innings pitched, allowing two hits, three walks, three runs and two earned runs. Huffstetler’s stuff was electric against the Lady Wildcats as her first nine outs all came via the strikeout.
“I think if you asked Morgan she’d say she probably didn’t have her best outing,” Alcoa head coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “But she fought the whole time. I made the change just to change momentum because they had seen her two times through the lineup and we were keeping them off balance and that’s good practice for postseason because people are going to hit the ball.”
The unearned run off of Huffstetler came in the third inning. Ally Starnes led off the inning with a single and after stealing second and third, Sweetwater had a runner in scoring position with one out. Huffstetler got a ground ball to third base and Alcoa got Starnes in a pickle between third and home before a pair of Lady Tornadoes collided trying to make a catch at third, allowing the run to score.
Alcoa answered in the bottom of the third with Abby Hembree’s two-out double that plated a run.
The Lady Tornadoes’ opened up the homeside of the fourth with a pair of hits and a stolen base to put two runners in-scoring position with no outs. Robinson drove both runners in with a double to left center field.
The following at-bat, after a wild pitch, pinch hitter KG Lovingood drove Robinson in with a grounder that gave the Lady T’s Alcoa a 4-3 edhe and their first lead.
“One of the things I harp on is taking advantage of opportunities,” Fekete Bailey said of Alcoa’s pinch hitting.
“When you look in our dugout we have 18 kids over there that want to be in nine spots and so I preach at them all the time about practice, warmups, everything is an opportunity to get better because you never know when for example — Olivia (Emert) got hit in the hand — and your number is going to be called and if you haven’t prepared you’re not going to be ready in that situation and today our kids showed up and showed out.”
Alcoa put Juliann Jones into the circle to pitch in relief of Huffstetler and the top of Sweetwater’s lineup delivered again. Robbins opened the inning with her second walk of the game and Ally Starnes’ followed with her third hit, giving the Lady Wildcats runners on the corners. Sweetwater pitcher Kylee Hicks tied the game with a sacrifice fly on the next at-bat.
Jones got in a rhythm as Hicks was the first of eight straight Sweetwater batters retired by the Lady Tornadoes’ reliever. Jones earned the win after allowing one run on two hits and a walk over three innings.
“That’s really her first time coming in in relief this season,” Fekete Bailey said. “She went through a non-COVID related illness so she’s been very limited with how many games she’s been able to pitch and I think it was great experience coming in in a pressure situation and step up like that.”
Alcoa’s offense provided the game-breaking spark in the sixth inning. A pinch hit decision proved pivotal as Kursten Kinder led off the inning with a double. Kirsten moved to third on a Sweetwater fielding error as Hicks started her fourth time through the Alcoa lineup.
Alcoa leadoff hitter Italia Kyle provided the biggest hit of the night, hitting a slicing liner that landed on the left-field line and scored a pair of Lady Tornado runs. Two at-bats later, Hembree provided some insurance with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Jones would finish things off with relative ease in the seventh inning as Alcoa improved to 19-5 on the season.
“Sweetwater is a fantastic, solid program,” Fekete Bailey said. “We want to challenge our kids and having ball games like that where they had to fight through it and not come out and be on top from the beginning is a huge growing and maturing moment for them before postseason play and I’m proud of how they thought today.”
The Lady Tornadoes will return to action when they host Hardin Valley at 6 p.m. today.
