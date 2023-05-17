FARRAGUT — Heritage was tasked with making a difficult decision for the second time in a week when Farragut’s Elsa Morrison, two home runs away from tying the TSSAA single-season home run record (24), stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
The Lady Mountaineers opted to pitch to Morrison instead of intentionally walking in a run and going after someone else a week ago in the first game of the District 4-4A championship, and Morrison made them pay with a grand slam.
Heritage made the same choice Wednesday and witnessed the same result, erasing any hope of a Region 2-4A championship. The 10-4 defeat at Farragut High School forces the Lady Mountaineers to hit the road for the Class 4A sectionals later in the week.
“Same situation, same kid,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “We decided to do something different and give them something else to look at (by putting junior Izzie Hayes in the circle). I should have had her jam her inside because she was on the plate, so that’s on me. I’ll take the heat for that.”
The decision to pitch to Morrison was the second managerial miscue in the span of one inning.
Heritage (22-7) started the top of the sixth with three straight singles, the third of which came off the bat of senior left fielder Madison Phillips. Sherman waived pinch runner Brooke Gennoe home, but she was thrown out with ease for the first out of the inning. Senior center fielder Carley Pickens and Hayes both grounded into fielder’s choices to end the inning with the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
“For the last two years, we’ve just run the bases,” Sherman said. “We had a freshman who hasn’t run the bases a whole lot, and I don’t know what kind of jump she got, but I was hoping for a bad throw or a bobble. They made a good play. You have to make them make throws, catches and tags, but that was a bad decision on my part.”
Heritage never got another realistic opportunity to rally.
Audrey Ginel reached on an error to lead off the sixth before getting erased on a fielder’s choice. Addison Pressley reached on an error and Hailey Nichols singled to load the bases for Morrison, who used an easy swing to belt her 23rd home run of the season. Laney Shrader made it back-to-back dingers two pitches later to cap the scoring.
The five-run sixth made a mid-inning resurgence from freshman pitcher Katelyn Russell, who surrendered four runs on six hits in the first two innings but settled down to retire nine of the next 12 batters she faced before the sixth, and a game-tying, three-run home run from Phillips in the fourth moot.
Phillips entered batting 2-for-13 in the postseason.
“Before the game, we were looking at the lineup, and I said, ‘For us to be successful, she has to get going,’” Sherman said. “She’s struggled this postseason, but that was good for her, and hopefully it helps us.”
The Lady Mountaineers followed the same postseason path they did a year ago, losing to Farragut twice in the district championship and again in the region championship.
Heritage went on to lose to Daniel Boone in the sectionals, falling a win short of their first state tournament berth since 2006, but the hope is that this road trip will not be the last. The Lady Mountaineers will face the Region 1-4A winner — either Daniel Boone or Morristown West — but the date and time has yet to be set because of Heritage’s graduation Friday.
“We just have to stay dialed in,” Sherman said. “After last season, we focused on mid- to late-May. We wanted to take the next step. We worked hard in the offseason and the girls have done everything we’ve asked them to do. We just have to overcome some stuff.”
