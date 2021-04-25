The Tennessee baseball team erupted for 15 runs over the final three innings after surrendering a four-run lead in the fifth en route to a 20-7 series-clinching victory over Texas A&M on Sunday in College Station, Texas.
The 20 runs are the most the No. 5 Vols (32-9, 12-6 SEC) have scored in a conference game since plating 25 against Georgia on May 8, 2010.
Tennessee senior outfielder Evan Russell played hero yet again, crushing a three-run home run in the seventh inning to put UT back on top after Texas A&M (23-19, 5-13) tagged freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell for five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The rout was on from there as Tennessee added two more in the seventh after Russell's team-leading 12th home run of the season, another two in the eighth and then eight in the ninth.
Sophomore outfielder Drew Gilbert had a career-high four hits and three RBI, finishing as one of eight different Vols to log multiple hits.
Tennessee hosts Lipscomb at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before opening a three-game series with Kentucky two days later inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.