KNOXVILLE — A victory away from making its first district championship game appearance since 2009, the Heritage girls basketball team left Bearden High School on Friday wishing a few more minutes were left on the clock.
The fourth-seeded Lady Mountaineers pared a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit down to six in a four-minute, 30-second stretch, but it proved too little, too late as they suffered a 60-52 loss to No. 1 seed Bearden in the District 4-AAA semifinals.
“Honestly, what changed for us was our mindset,” junior guard Lexi Patty told The Daily Times. “We were ready to play before the game started, but I know we were nervous and scared.
“People probably thought we were going to give up, and we just decided we weren’t. I think it really hit us on the head that we had to be better than we were and perform like we can because we did not play good at all in the first half.”
Heritage (25-5) will face No. 3 Farragut (21-9) in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Monday to determine seeding for the Region 2-AAA Tournament, which is slated to begin Feb. 28.
The Lady Mountaineers will have to travel for the opening round of the region tournament, but their late rally nearly earned them another home game.
Zneyah McLaughlin made a layup to give Bearden (26-2) a 51-28 lead with 5:49 remaining, but Heritage responded with an 11-0 run induced by a full-court press that bothered the Lady Bulldogs and led to a trio of Lady Mountaineer 3s that turned a rout into a contested struggle.
Emma Stone hit a 3-pointer to push Bearden further ahead, but junior Katlin Burger and sophomore KJ Lasorsa each made a pair of free throws to pull Heritage within single digits for the first time since trailing 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Sara Swafford and Patty sandwiched around a made free throw by Bearden’s Jah’niya Bussell trimmed the deficit to 55-49 with 1:19 left to play, but the Lady Mountaineers never inched closer despite having several opportunities to make it a one-possession game in the final 47 seconds.
“We just started believing in ourselves, we made shots and we made them turn the ball over some,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “We put a little more pressure on them, and that’s probably my fault for not jumping into that press earlier to try to change the momentum.”
“It sucks having such a good comeback and still not being able to finish,” Patty added. “I think if we had a little bit more time, it would have been a different outcome.”
A better start would have helped, too.
Bearden opened with a full-court press that forced the Lady Mountaineers into 13 first-half turnovers that resulted in 20 Bearden points en route to a 32-12 Heritage halftime deficit.
The Lady Mountaineers made five field goal in the first half and failed to score over the final four minutes of the second quarter while the Lady Bulldogs rattled off seven unanswered points.
“Kids just have to settle down,” Howard said. “I think Lexi was uptight, but once she settled down, she started lighting it up, and the other kids just kept making passes that weren’t good. You can’t make cross-court passes against good athletes.”
Heritage learned its lesson in the second half, but it had already dug itself too big a hole.
Those final five minutes, however, showcased how good the Lady Mountaineers can be on both ends of the court, and that makes them as tough a matchup as any of the two teams playing for the district title Monday.
“If you can make a run like that against Bearden, you can’t make a run like that against anybody,” Howard said. “I think they’re one of the better teams in the state.
“You have to feel good about it, but there are never any morale victories because you want to be in that championship.”
