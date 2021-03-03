KODAK — Alcoa girls coach David Baumann didn’t say much after the Lady Tornadoes, 64-61, overtime loss to Northview Academy in the Region 2-AA title game. He just told his players that he was proud of them.
The Lady Tornadoes endured plenty of adversity during their trip to Kodak. They were late arriving at the gym because they ran into traffic on Interstate-40, limiting the amount of time they had to warm up, and then encountered more misfortunes during the final minutes of Wednesday’s championship contest.
Alcoa led by 14 with four minutes to go, but then the Lady Cougars installed a full-court press, and the Lady Turnovers struggled to adjust to the pressure. Northview Academy began burying triples and forcing Alcoa turnovers. As a result, the Lady Cougars closed regulation on a 16-2 run to force overtime. They then forced a few more defensive stops than Alcoa during the extra period to escape with the Region 2-AA championship.
Baumann knew his players were heartbroken, but he tried to encourage them. He reminded the Lady Tornadoes (19-11) that they still have an opportunity to earn a berth at the state tournament when they visit Grainger during the sectional round on Saturday.
“I thought we had a lot of adversity during the game, but our attitudes and efforts didn’t change,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “That kind of effort that we had tonight can win on Saturday. As bad as this hurts and as frustrated as we are right now, we still have a chance for our ultimate goal to make the state tournament. We will let it hurt tonight, but we will hit the practice court tomorrow ready for two days of practice.”
The final four minutes spoiled what had been a brilliant performance from the Lady Tornadoes. Karli Haworth (18 points), Mak Bremer (13), Brenna Ridge (12) and McKenzie Wilburn (10) all finished in double figures for Alcoa. In the third quarter, Northview Academy couldn’t stop any of those players from attacking the basket. They all helped fuel a 20-6 run that gave Alcoa a 50-34 with 1:24 to go in the third.
Northview Academy’s Campbell Penland finished with a game-high 31 points. In the first half, she knocked down four triples. When the Lady Cougars fell behind by 16, she lowered her shoulder and began driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Ten of her 17 second-half points came at the foul line.
The Lady Cougars also switched their defense to a trapping zone in the fourth quarter, which generated multiple turnovers and held Alcoa scoreless for four minutes of the fourth. That gave Northview just enough time to cut into the Lady Tornadoes’ lead
Penland knocked down a triple at the top of the key to slice Alcoa’s lead to 56-50 with 2:39 to go. A Northview Academy putback off a missed free throw by Penland cut the lead to 56-55. Wilburn knocked down two free throws with 29.2 second left, but Reagan Brown buried a triple from the left wing to tie the game at 58-58 with 12 seconds remaining.
Karli Haworth drained a 3-pointer to give the Lady Tornadoes a 61-58 lead with 2:42 to go in overtime, but that was the last time they scored in the game. Zareeah Justus scored in the low post with a minute left to give the Lady Cougars their first lead since the second quarter.
Penland converted two foul shots on the next possession to extend the lead with 30 seconds left in the overtime. The Lady Tornadoes didn’t have another answer.
“Every girl who played for us played their hearts out,” Baumann said. “We fought for loose balls. We battled and matched their intensity. In the end, they made more plays than we did.”
