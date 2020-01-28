The Maryville College men's basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to briefly take the lead in the final two minutes before falling to host Brevard College 67-63 on Tuesday night.
The Tornadoes (5-14, 4-8 USA South Athletic Conference) led throughout the second half and by as many as nine points with five minutes, 49 seconds remaining before Maryville (4-13, 3-7) mounted one more run.
The frontcourt duo of Brice Martin and Felix Uadiale made two field goals apiece to get the Scots within striking distance of the lead, and on the next possession point guard Donovan Jackson made a jump shot to give Maryville a 63-62 edge with 1:28 left in the game.
Brevard immediately answered with a 3-pointer to regain the lead, and Maryville never got off another shot.
Martin led Maryville with 22 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Kevin Chong had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Uadiale added 12 points and seven rebounds.
