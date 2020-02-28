Tennessee's baseball team was down to its final nine outs Friday night before its offense finally came alive.
The Vols scored three runs in the home half of the seventh inning and four more in the eighth to defeat visiting George Washington 7-1 in the first game of the teams' three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Luc Lipcius led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run to tie the game. The Vols took the lead for good on an RBI groundout by Liam Spence and got their third run when Alerick Soularie was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Trey Lipscomb added an exclamation point when he hit a two-out grand slam in the eighth.
Tennessee starter Chad Dallas (3-0) gave up one run, one walk and six hits while striking out seven in seven innings of work. Sean Hunley pitched two perfect innings to earn his third save.
Saturday's game will begin at 3 p.m.
