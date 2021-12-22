Jamin Russell left his feet and uncorked the jump shot, the ball sailed through the net and the number “48” flashed on the scoreboard.
The make gave Heritage a two-point lead against Carter late in the third-place game of the Heritage Christmas Tournament, capping off a run of six straight points for the Mountaineers that appeared to give them the winning edge.
In the same vein, though, the Hornets found their own edge, scoring four points in a matter of moments. Just like that, Ty Keeble’s last-second shot missed the mark and Heritage’s winning edge turned into a 50-48 loss on their home court.
“It was just like I told (the players), I don’t fault our effort at all,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. “I thought we played pretty hard, battled back. We fell behind big early, showed a lot of resiliency. We’ve just got to play smarter down the stretch, that’s what it boils down to.
“We put ourselves in a position to win. We’ve just got to finish the game off somehow.”
Down 17-6 to end the first quarter, then 27-21 at halftime, the Mountaineers (6-8) drew close in the third period, with points from Russell and Colby Smith pushing it to 39-38 to start the fourth.
Heritage staged a smaller comeback trailing 46-42 with three minutes, 30 seconds left, going on its six-point run. Smith kicked it off on an inside make courtesy of an assist by Dylan Varitek, then hit two free throws to tie the game at 46 prior to Russell’s jumper.
Russell led Heritage with 14 points, followed by Grant Campbell with eight.
“You make a play or two here today, we’re .500,” Flatford said. “We’ve been a little short-handed in a game or two where I thought that could have made a difference, but it’s stuff you can’t control. Our guys are playing hard, they’re coachable. Just got to do some things differently down the stretch in games like this.”
The Mountaineers finished their tournament with a 1-2 record, besting Grace Christian on Monday before falling to Knoxville Central in Tuesday’s semifinal.
“I thought we played better today,” Flatford said. “I thought this was our best day of the three (in the tournament). Even though we won the first day, I didn’t necessarily think we played really well and we didn’t play well at all yesterday obviously. I thought this was our best effort of the week by far.
“You take that as a positive and hopefully, we can build into it more during the second half of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.