The grind of a season can have an adverse effect on players.
William Blount coach Kevin Windle sensed a weariness after a three-game losing streak in which the Governors surrendered more than 80 points — a total no team had scored on them previously — twice.
Instead of countless defensive drills, he instead lined up a row of dodgeballs during Wednesday's practice. Afterward, the Govs went out to Buffalo Wild Wings to eat as a team.
"At this time in the season, there is that lull," Windle told The Daily Times. "It's almost like the weight of the world is on you because you've been going so long. Sometimes, you just need to refresh and have some fun."
The result was a William Blount team that looked like its normal self, getting back to the defensive intensity that it prides itself on while also getting a hot-shooting night from Matthew Clemmer in a 56-50 victory over Maryville on Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
The victory completed William Blount's first regular-season sweep of Maryville since the 2005-06 season.
"Obviously, it's great for our community and our fans and our school," Windle said. "For our team, it's big, but we expect it. We expect to win when we take the floor no matter who we're playing. It's a mindset. We don't play them, they play us."
Maryville (13-13, 2-7 District 4-4A) hit nine 3-pointers, but it only translated to 50 points.
William Blount (17-9, 5-4) was especially good defensively in the fourth quarter, limiting Maryville to three points over the final two minutes, eight seconds and 10 points overall to turn a two-point deficit into a six-point win.
"I thought it had been a really good game, and we hit a 3 to go back up one (with 2:08 to play), then on the next possession they scored and I thought we shot a couple quick pull-up jumpers and missed," Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. "They made a couple of plays late and we didn't."
"We cleaned some things up; just some fundamental small details that sometimes as the season goes on you start to overlook," Windle added. "Really, it was the urgency of defense and saying, 'Let's get this stop,' and put a premium on that."
During a late timeout, Windle reiterated the importance of getting a stop and then turned to Clemmer and asked if he would knock down a shot if they drew up a play to get him one at the top of the key.
Clemmer responded, "Yes," without hesitation.
William Blount got the stop and the ball found Clemmer on the other end. He buried the 3 as part of a 13-point quarter that capped a 25-point performance.
"Coach said in the huddle that we needed to get stops defensively," Clemmer said. "It started there, and the energy from the crowd led to us getting a few big buckets."
William Blount sophomore guard Caden Windle added 10 points. Junior guard Robbie Eldridge (13 points), sophomore forward Eli Elkins (12) and senior guard Nick Johnson (11) all scored in double figures for Maryville.
Despite the loss, the Rebels found themselves in a position to win less than 24 hours after escaping with a double-overtime victory over Sequoyah. A moral victory may not be what Maryville wanted, but it is a sign that it is heading in the right direction come tournament time despite the loss of senior point guard Charlie Rice (knee).
"At Maryville, we're used to winning, which I think helps a lot," Eldridge said. "Those guys have put a lot of hours into their game, and I'm excited and proud of our guys. I think we'll continue to get better, and I wouldn't want to play us in the postseason."
William Blount Lady Governors 47, Maryville Lady Rebels 21: William Blount stifled Maryville for one half before faltering late in the first meeting between the two teams back on Jan. 21.
The Lady Governors could have abandoned their defensive intensity after the first half this time around and it probably would not have made a difference.
William Blount doubled up Maryville behind a strong defensive effort Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium to pick up its first win over its county rival since Jan. 26, 2018, and move into sole possession of fourth place in District 4-4A.
"I think the first time we played them, it gave the kids that glimpse of, 'Hey, we can play,' and tonight I think you saw a team that was really locked in," William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. "Tonight I felt like we played for 'we' instead of 'me' on both ends of the floor.
"I just think as the game got going and we sat and saw that they were struggling, the confidence grew on our end and the kids wanted to push a little bit more."
Maryville (9-18, 2-7 District 4-4A) took its only lead with a bucket on one of the first few possessions and proceeded to go without another point for more than 12 minutes.
William Blount (14-10, 3-6) built a 15-2 lead over that span and took a 22-10 advantage into halftime. The Lady Governors could have not scored a single point in the second half and still won.
It is the third time during their current six-game losing streak that the Lady Rebels have been held to less than 30 points.
"Our talent level is a problem, but it's about being able to cut-to-catch and cut-to-score, and we're not doing any of that," Maryville coach Scott West said. "The ball dies with us. All we can do is take a contested perimeter shot because there is no pass and cut to score, there is no rolls off the back side. Blount would deny us, and we would just keep going farther and farther (away from the basket).
"We don't have playmakers, and when you don't have playmakers, your decisions with the ball have to be better, your cuts have to be sharper and your passes have to be crisper. We're 0-for-3 on those, and that pretty much sums it up. If we keep doing that, we'll be packing gear up here in about two weeks."
Sophomore forward Jada Edwards was the only Maryville player to score in the first half but was shutout over the final two quarters.
William Blount senior guard McKenna Myers tallied a game-high 14 points while sophomore guard Chloe Russell added 12.
The regular season district standings may not mean much, but a blowout victory serves as proof that the Lady Governors are capable of securing a region tournament berth.
That may just be enough, especially with Maryville scuffling and William Blount having already swept its regular-season series with Hardin Valley.
"Before we even took the floor, you could sense there was no hesitation, there was no nervousness — they were ready," Kallenberg said. "When we would be in huddles, instead of me doing it, you had the kids talking.
"I think this was huge for them, and I think it's something that, just from sitting back and watching, they expected it tonight."
