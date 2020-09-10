The season William Blount envisioned throughout the offseason was fading before its very eyes.
A better than .500 record, reaching the postseason for the second consecutive year and making a run in the Class 6A playoffs — all goals the Governors have set out to accomplish this season — would have become a near impossibility with a loss in the 42nd Battle of the Bell.
Instead, William Blount orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trey Clemmer to junior wide receiver Brandon Keeble with 25 seconds remaining to secure its third consecutive victory over county rival Heritage on Friday at Mike White Field.
“In our minds, we knew we had to win this,” William Blount junior linebacker Eli Turner told The Daily Times. “If we want to finish the season like we want to, it had to start on this field tonight.”
William Blount (2-2, 1-2 Region 2-6A) came up with several clutch plays and received some help from Heritage (1-3, 0-2) to keep their aspirations alive.
The Governors’ defense set the table for the season-saving drive with one of its four defensive stops after junior linebacker Brandon Muse stopped Heritage senior running back Triston Hurst well short of the sticks on third-and-8. A low snap on the ensuing punt followed and turned it over to William Blount on its own 38-yard line.
The Mountaineers added to that mistake by being flagged for defensive pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct on the first play to advance the ball to their own 31 and handed the Governors another first down after an illegal substitution on third-and-3.
“It was all 14 penalties (that were backbreaking),” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “We overcame those penalties a lot of times, but then we’d get another one.
“The personal foul thing is something that each one of our players has to learn to control. ... They are so intent on trying to win that sometimes those penalties come from people that are winning the game for you.”
Clemmer converted another third to put William Blount in a goal-to-go situation with a 2-yard quarterback sneak before tossing the game-winner two plays later. Junior kicker Job Matossian missed the ensuing extra-point attempt, but a false start penalty gave him a do-over in which he split the uprights.
“All night long he made a bunch of gigantic plays for our football team,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “We know Trey is capable of that, and I thought it was maybe his best game he’s had.”
Clemmer completed 24 of his 43 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
While William Blount opted for an air raid offense, Heritage controlled the game with its ground game.
The Mountaineers rushed for 316 yards on 44 carries. Hurst logged two touchdowns and senior Kobe Johnson added an 80-yard score with three minutes remaining in the first half.
“We knew (Heritage) was better,” Shadowens said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge from start to finish, and it was. We just found a way to win.
“In this game, no matter what records are and all that other kind of stuff, it’s always different than everybody expects. I’m really proud of how our kids battled back from some adversity tonight.”
Heritage walked off the field feeling like it let one slip through its fingers as William Blount rang the coveted bell awarded to the winner of the rivalry, but the message from Hammontree afterward was that disappointment cannot linger into next week’s region bout with Cleveland.
The Governors hope those final minutes are a seminal moment for a special season that is still on the table.
“I think this is a big momentum swing for us in our season,” Turner said. “Last week was a little bit rough against Ooltewah, but I think this was a huge bounce back for us, and we’ll carry it over to McMinn (Central) next week.”
