Maryville College was on the wrong end of a hypothesis Saturday.
“For whatever reason, I don’t know it it’s karma, I don’t know if it’s just the basketball gods,” Maryville coach Darrin Travillian told The Daily Times, “it seems to me when you miss a wide-open layup or you miss the back end of two free throws, the other team almost inevitably makes a three. I don’t have any data, I can’t prove it, but it just feels that way.
“That was kind of where we were today.”
The Scots entered the fourth quarter against CCS foe Piedmont having shot well all afternoon. They had shot 50% or above in each of the preceding periods, but that momentum changed when they needed it the most.
Leading by five points to start the fourth quarter, Maryville missed all 13 shots it took in the final period, with its eight points all coming from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Piedmont made just four of its 13 shots, but also connected on eight free throw attempts, good enough to overtake Maryville and hand it a 64-59 loss at Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
It was another lesson for the Scots (5-9, 2-3 CCS), who have just three upperclassmen on the roster. Maryville’s young lineup saw not only the momentum that shooting well early can create, but also the destruction that shooting poorly late can cause.
“I think probably some youth, game pressure (contributed to late shooting woes),” Travillian said. “I don’t know. At the end of the day, you’ve got to make some free throws, and you’ve got to make some layups.
“I look at every stat, and generally speaking, they’re competitive enough to win these kinds of ball games. But I know that shooting 50% from the free throw line is not (good enough). I know that inability to make layups in front of the rim is not, and that’s where we are.”
Down 62-58 with 34 seconds remaining, senior guard Courtney Carruthers (21 points, 5 assists) missed a crucial 3-pointer. After two Piedmont free throw makes, Ella Haney also missed from beyond the arc, and though Courtney Farr grabbed the offensive rebound, she couldn’t connect on the following layup.
Carruthers’ prayer 3-pointer in the final seconds missed as well, and Hailey Cronk’s 1-for-2 trip to the free throw line did nothing but add one more point to the Scots’ score before the clock hit zero.
Travillian said Carruthers, who has been nursing an injury, is “getting healthy” and “making plays.” She showcased her trademark shiftiness and shooting abilities Saturday, but the Scots were hoping for more from the rest of the rotation.
“We just need more people to make some plays with her,” Travillian said.
The Scots sat in the middle of the CCS standings heading into Friday’s bout, a microcosm of their entire outlook: Maryville has the talent and groundwork to be successful, but it has to prove it can finish down the stretch.
If not, it will keep finding itself on the wrong end of basketball hypotheses.
“As a coach, you’re incredibly frustrated any time you lose,” Travillian said. “As a teacher, you’re pleased when you see growth. So I’m frustrated that we’re coming up short, but as somebody who tries to keep a long view, I’m pleased to see us continue to grow. I’m pleased to see today that even a couple times when they jumped ahead, we fought our way back in up until that fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t finish. So you’re hoping that you’re trending the right way, but you want to see a couple W’s that come with that trend.”
