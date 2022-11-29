Maryville College continued its unwanted streak of late, close losses with a 72-65 defeat against Berry College on Tuesday at Cooper Athletic Center. The Scots' latest stumble —their fifth consecutive loss — stung more than the rest, as they held a two-point lead with 2:18 to play before Berry won the game on a 13-4 run.
The loss was Maryville’s fourth opportunity in its last four games to complete a late rally, and in one sense, the Scots did come back, as they overcame a second-half deficit as large as 11 points on Jose Rodriguez’s go-ahead free throws.
Yet when Berry countered Maryville’s brief lead with an immediate layup and successful and-one from Braxton Benham, the Scots lost the mental toughness that had kept them within striking range and folded down the stretch.
“It’s a long season, and tough times like this build character if you go about it in the right way,” Maryville College men’s basketball coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “Young men in general need to understand that feeling sorry for yourself or getting down on yourself when things don’t go your way is not a solution to the problem, it only makes the problem worse.
“You’ve got to find a way as a player and as a group to understand when the moments get tough, your body language is your mental-toughness billboard. And at some points today, a lot of us were not mentally tough.”
Senior forward Kordell Kah and freshman guard Jackson Garner were Maryville’s leading scorers with 19 and 13 points, respectively. After shooting under 10% over the first five games of the season, Kah has come alive with double-digit points in each of his last two games while shooting 60% from the field.
The fourth-year Scot was a major reason why Maryville nearly came all the way back, as he scored 11 points in the second half – including 2-for-4 from deep – sparking an eight-minute, 15-3 run in which the Scots took their first lead since the 13:46 mark in the first half.
Garner earned his first collegiate start over junior guard Chase Ridenour on Tuesday and made the most of it with a career-best 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Scots had four players finish with double-digit points — Myles Rasnick (11) and Daryl Rice (10) joined Kah and Garner — while holding a Berry team that averaged 85.5 points per game on 39% three-point shooting to 72 points on 22% three-point shooting.
Additionally, Berry’s top-two scorers – Chase Ellis and Benham – both finished under their season averages in points. Those are things that Placeres knows should win them games, but right now, the Scots are hurting themselves too much for them to matter.
Charlie Cochran and Chase Ridenour were the front of the Scots’ waning mental toughness. Cochran, who was second on the team in scoring and their leading 3-point shooter, made only one field goal and missed both shots from outside the arc in the loss. Ridenour was a double-figure scorer for the Scots a year ago, but is averaging under five points per game to start the season.
Placeres knows that those players are capable of more and will be important to the Scots fulfilling their lofty aspirations, but in the meantime, he wants them to contribute more. Placeres made the difficult decision to bench the veteran Ridenour in place of the younger Garner, as well as the call to sit Cochran for the majority of the second half, but it was to teach them a lesson he hopes pays off in the future.
“Today he (Cochran) got really down on himself, and I don’t need that from an experienced guy like him,” Placeres said. “He needs to be the guy that through thick and thin perseveres. He brings a lot to the table because the guys look up to him.
“Sometimes you have to make tough decisions as a coach to prove a point, like defense is really important, or being mentally strong is really important. I’ve been doing this a long time, but these are the tough lessons. It may cost you a victory — maybe if I put him in, he helps win us the game. But I think in the long run, the lesson is more important. So we’ll teach it and go forward.”
