Lou Burchfield spends hours every weekend watching film of Maryville’s next opponent, absorbing as much information as possible. The senior linebacker consistently knows what is coming before the ball is snapped, and his weekend preparation plays a large role in that foresight.
The COVID-19 saga between Dobyns-Bennett and McMinn County left Maryville without a known quarterfinal opponent until Monday night, forcing Burchfield to find another way to pass the time.
“I played golf Sunday, and I played kind of terrible,” Burchfield told The Daily Times. “Football is my sport, not golf.”
Burchfield was far from the only person in the program who was at a loss for what to do before Maryville (12-0) could begin preparation for Dobyns-Bennett (10-2) on Tuesday.
The two winningest programs in Tennessee high school football history kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
Coaches begin preparing individually Saturday before meeting as a staff Sunday to piece together a complete game plan that starts getting installed Monday. Instead, the Rebels were left playing a guessing game while Dobyns-Bennett and McMinn County were watching film on Maryville.
“It was a first for really everybody on our staff, even the ones who have been coaching for forever, because we got through a Monday practice without knowing,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “To not have had those three days definitely made it difficult because you can’t prepare for two teams well. It was frustrating at times because football coaches and players are so routine oriented, but that’s 2020 in a nutshell.
“Our kids are resilient, and they didn’t bat an eye. As coaches, the only thing we could do was the next right thing, so we just continued to do the best we could for whoever we thought we were going to play.”
Maryville knocked off Dobyns-Bennett, 45-10, in Kingsport to advance to their 20th straight semifinal appearance last season, and the Rebels will line up across some of the same faces this time around.
Twenty-one of the Indians’ 22 starters are seniors — the other is a junior.
The Rebels are on the other end of the spectrum, having replaced 17 starters from the team that secured the program’s 17th state championship last season.
“They are extremely experienced,” Hunt said. “You can tell it’s a bunch of seniors because it is very obvious that they care. They’re hard-nosed, they’re well-coached and schematically on offense they are really hard to defend. They are going to be really tough, and they’ll come down here and be fired up and ready to play.”
In hindsight, Maryville believes its best game of last year’s championship campaign came against Dobyns-Bennett.
The defense came up with crucial stops early that prevented the Indians from grabbing any momentum, starting a stifling performance in which it limited Dobyns-Bennett to 111 total yards. The offense went three-and-out on its opening possession and then scored on its next seven drives, racking up 477 total yards — 300 of which came on the ground.
Maryville went on to eliminate its biggest Class 6A rival, Oakland, in the semifinals before defeating Ravenwood inside Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.
After a weekend so far from the norm, the Rebels would not mind getting back on a familiar track and following that same script for the next three weeks.
“You couldn’t have asked for a better game to peak in because you want to play your best football deep in the playoffs,” Hunt said. “I certainly hope (we can say we peaked again Friday).”
