Layla Grant sees herself in Clayton-Bradley Academy’s purpose.
That’s why, when the opportunity came for her to sign on as the school’s volleyball coach, doing so was a no-brainer.
“Clayton-Bradley’s mission as an academy directly coincides with what I am walking with in my daily life, how I am walking and carrying myself,” Grant told The Daily Times.
“Clayton-Bradley, specifically the things that they are bringing to their community, the life skills, the lifelong guidelines that they are pursuing day-in and day-out with their students, with their athletes, with their teachers and their admin, those are things that stuck out to me because those are things that I’m pursuing in my life, things that I hold myself accountable for.
“Those girls are learning those things at such a young age, which is ultimately setting them up for success long term in the real world.”
Grant started developing those values during a playing career that stretched from the high school and club levels to college volleyball.
She was a standout player at Heritage; during her senior season with the Lady Mountaineers, Grant led the team with 442 digs and also tallied 195 points, 54 aces and 69 assists.
At Heritage, Grant played under coach Jason Keeble, whom she said treated her with care as a person, not just as an athlete. That’s something she strives for herself as a coach.
“I come from a single-parent home, and Keeble really took on that role kind of as a father as well as my coach,” Grant said.
Grant also competed with the K2 Volleyball club during her prep career. After graduating from Heritage in 2018, she joined Milligan University’s program and played there until 2022; during her senior year of college, she helped coach players from Clayton-Bradley, a positive experience that started growing her love for the school.
Clayton-Bradley athletic director Grant Redmond knew Grant from her time privately working with some of the volleyball program’s players, and he said it was a “breath of fresh air” when she first met with the team as its new coach.
“We know she’s well-known in the area and knows the game, but the biggest thing for me that I’m excited about is her character and the culture that she’s going to build,” Redmond said.
Grant will also lead Clayton-Bradley’s in-house elementary volleyball league as well, according to Redmond.
“She’s very respectful, very professional, and she’s just going to be great with those young ladies,” Redmond said.
For Grant, her platform is just another way to pursue her purpose, the same values that are so intertwined with those at Clayton-Bradley. She’s bringing everything she learned from her days playing at Heritage under Keeble to her time at Milligan and beyond, blending them together in a package designed to better the lives of each of her players.
That opportunity made her new role simply too perfect to pass up.
“For me, (my goal) is to meet each of my girls in each season of their life and relentlessly pursue their dreams and their goals on and off the court,” Grant said. “Because they are student-athletes. In the classroom, on the court, but in daily life because they are humans, and they’re young ladies trying to navigate this world that we live in which is so crazy.
“So my mission as a coach is just to relentlessly pursue their goals because they are more than just an athlete and their athletic ability.”
