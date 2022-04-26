Caroline Cox was already considered an instrumental leader by her Maryville cheer teammates and coaches heading into her senior season, but an injury only magnified those abilities.
Cox, a cheer captain, spent the early part of the past season sidelined with a meniscus tear during summer workouts, but instead of sulking on missing time, she used it to help her team in a different way.
“(The injury) was a setback, but it also allowed me to understand how to be a better leader off of the court and to help the girls and just love on them,” Cox said. “There was (some concern that I would miss my senior year) but after the quick recovery, I wasn’t worried.”
She was able to return in time to help the cheer squad finish third at the Tennessee state cheerleading competition and 20th on the national competition stage. Those accolades, paired with her mutual successes in the classroom as a 4.2 GPA student and member of the National Honors Society caught the attention of Furman, where she signed Monday to continue her cheerleading and educational careers.
“I’ve looked at Furman since my freshman year,” Cox said. “Just the sense of community that they have there is something that I’ve always wanted after high school and so that was my only option.”
Cox’s opportunity to compete at the collegiate level came as no surprise to Maryville cheer coach Samantha Harding.
Cox made an impact from day one as a freshman, helping lay the foundation for the Rebels’ JV cheer program and later transitioning those skills to the varsity team.
“We started with a freshman program at the time (Cox started cheering), so she was instrumental with building and growing what now is our JV program, so we’re really excited about that,” Harding said. “She brings a sense of leadership that in our opinion, is far beyond what you would probably expect out of a high school student. We know moving forward that her perseverance, her hard work and all of that will be a huge asset for Furman.”
Cox’s legacy will live on at Maryville far beyond her four years there and even after she’s done at Furman. Because of the leadership she has displayed, Harding had a leadership award named after her, which will be given out to the cheer member that displays similar leadership abilities that Cox had.
“(Having a leadership award named after me) is honestly an honor,” Cox said. “I was so shocked that they did that. I did not expect that at all. Maryville High School cheer, it’s been my life for the last four years and I wouldn’t have it any other way. They have completely prepared me for my next steps and I couldn’t not be more thankful.”
